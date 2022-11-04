Rivalry or not, Mizzou football primed for another slugfest against Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The last time Kentucky visited Memorial Stadium two years ago, Missouri beat the Wildcats at their own game. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers bullied Kentucky on the line of scrimmage and played keep-away in a 20-10 victory, possessing the ball for nearly 44 of the game’s 60 minutes.

Don’t be surprised if a similar slugfest breaks out Saturday when the Wildcats revisit Columbia in a series they’ve mostly owned recently, winning six of the last seven meetings, four by one-possession scores.

“It’s a very evenly matched game,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said this week. “You sit there and look at (Missouri) defensively and us, we’re neck and neck. Offensively we both are dead (even) the same, 23, basically 24 points a game. It’s definitely a game that is important to both of us.”

One key difference between these two SEC East teams, or rivals, as some Tigers insist: They’re trending in opposite directions. Mizzou (4-4, 2-3 SEC) has steadied its wobbly season with two straight wins. Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) has lost three of four, including last week’s barely competitive blowout at Tennessee, 44-6. The Wildcats struggle to block for their NFL talent at the offensive skill positions. That’s a dangerous flaw against Mizzou’s breakthrough defense. But no matter how the last few weeks have unfolded, MU knows what to expect from Kentucky in Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Tigers’ toughness will be tested.

“It's definitely a measuring stick game,” Mizzou receiver Barrett Banister said. “It’s also a very physical football team. It's a physical brand of football. They have a way they want to play. They like to run the ball. They like to make you beat yourself on offense. It's a man's game.”

And it’s one some veteran Missouri players have described as a rivalry game — even more so than the MU-Arkansas game, which gets its own designated day on Black Friday, a corporate sponsorship title and an oversized trophy. Senior safety Martez Manuel said he considered Kentucky to be Mizzou’s chief rival earlier this summer at SEC media days. He stood behind that comment this week but played coy on his reasons.

“I would say (it’s) personal,” he said “I’m just excited for Saturday. I’ll just say that.”

“We’ve played really tight games, a couple controversial-call endings a couple years back,” Tigers quarterback Brady Cook said. “I wasn't on the team then, but it's always a tight game between these guys.”

At Kentucky in 2017, the Tigers scrambled from behind in the final minute to set up a potential game-tying play, but the officials missed UK’s Josh Allen knock the ball loose from Mizzou’s J’Mon Moore after the whistle and never stopped the clock. The SEC later said the crew should have put 13 more seconds on the clock, which would have allowed MU to run a couple more plays.

The next year in Columbia, a questionable pass interference penalty in the end zone gave Kentucky an untimed down on the game’s final play to throw the winning touchdown pass.

Mizzou senior defensive tackle and co-captain Darius Robinson was at the game on his official recruiting visit and four years later hasn’t forgotten the somber postgame mood.

“I just remember the way (the players) talked about that game,” he said this week. “It's a rivalry game. It definitely is for us.”

For Mizzou, the Kentucky game also offers a chance to climb out of the SEC’s lower tier and back into the middle class. The Tigers have wallowed around .500 for most of the last seven years while UK has twice won 10 games during that span, cracked the top 15 of the national polls three times and played in six straight bowls, three on New Year’s Day or later.

Stoops, who earlier this year passed Bear Bryant to become Kentucky’s career wins leader, has become the SEC’s standard-bearer for program patience. Coaches scuffling around .500, or sometimes worse, often point to his steady rise over the last decade as proof that teams can flourish over time with the right ingredients. Former Tigers coach Barry Odom often highlighted Stoops as the model for Mizzou. Drinkwitz echoed those thoughts this week.

“In our league, I would I would say that I have the utmost respect for Mark and what he's accomplished,” he said. “He took a job in this league that had not had a whole lot of success and went and built an identity and stuck with his process. You can see the identity of that team every time you watch it. … How they plan to win shows up. They're very tough and very physical.

“He's been able to keep the same similar style of defense and keep his defensive coordinator there,” he added. “Offensively they do a really good job of playing to their players’ strengths, whether it's the quarterback, the wide receivers or the running back and whether you put on the tape for this year or last year you see a lot of the same styles.”

All the history aside, Saturday’s game figures to match two teams with similar strengths and weaknesses. Mizzou’s defense has emerged as one of the SEC’s best under first-year coordinator Blake Baker, whose contract MU just extended through the 2025 season. Scoring doesn’t come easy for either offense. Kentucky has Mizzou’s attention and respect. Six losses in seven years will do that.

“My anticipation is they’re going to play their best game of the year,” Drinkwitz said. “They're going to want to atone for last week. I know they're all going to sit there and think this is a game that they can come and win.”