COLUMBIA, Mo. - After another disappointing finish to the season, Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton will return next year, athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois told the Post-Dispatch on Friday.

Reed-Francois and Pingeton met on Friday after a series of meetings throughout a season Reed-Francois said "fell well short of expectations" and it was made clear the Tigers must show progress in 2024 and return to the NCAA Tournament.

"We are not going to apologize for wanting our student-athletes to experience the NCAA Tournament," Reed-Francois said.

The Tigers, 18-14 this past season, have not played in the NCAA Tournament since appearing in four straight from 2016-19. Reed-Francois and Pingeton also discussed internal changes the program will need going forward, which could include changes to Pingeton's staff.

Pingeton, 225-180 in 13 seasons at Mizzou, has two years left on her contract and would have been owed a buyout of around $1.2 million if the school fired her this offseason.

Pingeton guided the Tigers to four straight NCAA Tournaments from 2016-19 but hasn't recaptured the success the program enjoyed during the career of all-time scoring leader Sophie Cunningham. Pingeton, just the fourth head coach in the program’s history, never missed the NCAA bracket with Cunningham on the roster and has never made the bracket without her. The Tigers won one game in the NCAA Tournament in three of their four appearances but never reached the second weekend of the event.

This season, the Tigers started 14-2 and 3-0 in SEC play but lost six consecutive January games and never fully recovered from a last-minute home loss to Tennessee on Jan. 22. A Feb. 23 loss at Mississippi followed by a home finale loss to lowly Florida cost the Tigers any chance of securing an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. In the SEC tournament, Mizzou blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead over Arkansas in a 10th straight loss to the Razorbacks. MU beat Illinois State in a WNIT first-round game then lost 75-47 at Kansas on Monday.

Mizzou will add four high school recruits next season including two highly touted four-star prospects, and also plans to aggressively recruit the NCAA transfer portal.

After Monday's loss, Pingeton made it clear she's expected to make the NCAA bracket in 2024.

“That's what needs to happen. There's no doubt about it,” she said. “But I think we're adding athleticism. I think we're adding size. I think we're adding depth. We got work to do in the offseason. It’s on all of us. It's on our returning players. It's on us coaches. We've got to continue to put in the time and put in the work and, and honestly as a staff, we're gonna have to flip everything upside down, evaluate everything we've done on the court, off the court and be willing to make some changes. But I'm excited. I mean, right now, I'm bummed. My heart hurts for these girls. But when I think about our kids coming in the offseason, I think that's gonna be a big one for us. I think we all know the expectations. I'm committed to making sure that happens.”

Pingeton's 2023 signing class includes Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year Grace Slaughter from Grain Valley High. The 6-2 wing averaged 28 points per game this season and is one of two four-star recruits the Tigers have coming in next season, along with Sklyar Jones of Whitney Young High in Chicago. Both are among the country's top 100 rated prospects by espnW. Only five other SEC programs have signed more top-100 players for 2023.

The Tigers also return second-team All-SEC forward Hayley Frank next season and promising freshmen Ashton Judd and Averi Kroenke.

In the last 11 months, Reed-Francois has fired three head coaches - men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, women’s volleyball coach Joshua Taylor, women’s tennis coach Chris Wootton - and re-assigned women’s golf coach Stephanie Priesmeyer into a fundraising role.