COLUMBIA, Mo. - After missing half this season with a knee injury, Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Thursday on social media.

DeGray, one of three holdovers from Cuonzo Martin's final Mizzou roster, appeared in 17 of Mizzou's 35 games this season before a sprained knee sidelined him for the final two months. Before the injury, he took on a reduced role under first-year coach Dennis Gates, averaging only 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10 minutes per game. He started eight games once he joined the rotation and played a season-high 33 minutes in Mizzou's Braggin' Rights Game victory over Illinois. After scoring in double figures 13 times in his debut season at Mizzou, he reached double figures just once this year with 10 points against Illinois.

During the 2021-22 season, DeGray played nearly 24 minutes a game, averaging 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. He began his career at University of Massachusetts and has two more years of eligibility.

"I just want to say Thank You to RONNIE DEGRAY III for his contributions to our program & institution under my leadership!," Gates tweeted on Thursday. "Once a MIZZOU Tiger, always a MIZZOU Tiger! We love you & I am here if you need me! May the portal be w/you!"

DeGray the second Mizzou player to enter the portal since the end of the Tigers' season, following forward Mohamed Diarra, who announced transfer plans on Tuesday. The Tigers have picked up a transfer from the portal in former Colorado State guard John Tonje, who has one year of eligibility.