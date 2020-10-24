Rountree, defense carry Mizzou to victory over Kentucky

Kentucky stayed within a touchdown but the Cats did nothing to help themselves on the next drive, going three and out deep in their own territory.

Mizzou didn't squander its next scoring chance, going 61 yards in six plays with Rountree scoring his second touchdown of the day.

HALFTIME UPDATE

A stout half for the Missouri defense helped give the Tigers a 10-3 lead on Kentucky as Eli Drinkwitz's team held the Wildcats to just 65 yards of offense on five possessions. Kentucky never reached the red zone and only crossed into MU territory once in the half.

Larry Rountree III punched in the half's only touchdown, a 1-yard score, as part of his 58-yard first half. Connor Bazelak was sharp in his second home start, completing 13 of 17 passes for 125 yards in the half.