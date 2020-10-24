Rountree, defense carry Mizzou to victory over Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Larry Rountree III earned his scholarship check and then some Saturday, carrying the Missouri offense on the No. 34 across his back in the Tigers’ 20-10 victory over Kentucky. The win snapped MU's five-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
While climbing to No. 3 on MU's all-time rushing list, the senior running back carried the ball a career-high 37 times for 126 yards and scored both of his team's touchdowns. Mizzou swarmed Kentucky’s offense all day, holding the Wildcats (2-3) to just 145 yards and eight first downs.
Mizzou controlled the clock and the line of scrimmage all day, running 92 plays to UK's 36. MU dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for 43 minutes, 10 seconds to UK's 16:50.
Connor Bazelak had another impressive day at quarterback for the Tigers, completing 21 of 30 passes for 201 yards and no turnovers.
The victory was Mizzou’s second straight, both as underdogs, and pushed the Tigers to 2-2 heading into next week’s trip to Florida, assuming the Gators can field a team. With its roster depleted by positive COVID-19 cases, Florida has had games postponed each of the last two weeks.
Just when it looked like Kentucky and its lifeless offense would trudge back to Lexington in defeat, Terry Wilson connected with Josh Ali on a 26-yard strike down the sideline for UK’s first touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats began the possession having complete just two passes, but the TD made it a one-possession game with 13:14 to play.
Mizzou followed with a most untimely three-and-out series, its first of the day, giving UK the ball back with 11:09 on the clock.
But the Tiger defense didn’t flinch, responding with a three-and-out series of its own as Tre Williams and Trajan Jeffcoat hurried Wilson into an incomplete pass on third down.
Missouri marched all the way to the goal line on the next series but settled for a 20-yard field goal for the 20-10 lead, leaving Kentucky 3:07 left to score twice.
The Wildcats’ rally fizzled immediately. Two weeks after clinching Mizzou’s goal-line stand against LSU, safety Joshuah Bledsoe ripped the ball loose from UK receiver Josh Ali after a 12-yard catch on the first play of UK’s final drive. The play was initially ruled a first down but a replay review gave Mizzou possession and all but clinched the victory.
FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE
Missouri is one quarter away from beating a second straight favored opponent on Faurot Field. The Tigers took a 17-3 lead on Kentucky into the fourth quarter after Larry Rountree III's second rushing touchdown of the day.
Mizzou unleashed a marathon possession to open the second half but came up scoreless after 21 snaps that covered 66 yards for nearly 10 minutes. The Tigers converted two fourth downs on the series, but with a chance to take a two-possession lead with a field goal from the goal line Eli Drinkwitz tried for another fourth down try. This time, though, Kentucky bottled up the passing lanes and brought down Bazelak for a sack to end the 9 minute, 35-second drive.
Kentucky stayed within a touchdown but the Cats did nothing to help themselves on the next drive, going three and out deep in their own territory.
Mizzou didn't squander its next scoring chance, going 61 yards in six plays with Rountree scoring his second touchdown of the day.
HALFTIME UPDATE
A stout half for the Missouri defense helped give the Tigers a 10-3 lead on Kentucky as Eli Drinkwitz's team held the Wildcats to just 65 yards of offense on five possessions. Kentucky never reached the red zone and only crossed into MU territory once in the half.
Larry Rountree III punched in the half's only touchdown, a 1-yard score, as part of his 58-yard first half. Connor Bazelak was sharp in his second home start, completing 13 of 17 passes for 125 yards in the half.
The Tigers faced one last scoring chance in the final minutes of the half and Bazelak drove the Tigers all the way to the shadow of the goal line. They only got there because of Bazelak's crafty escape from the pocket on third and 8 on a 24-yard completion to KeKe Chism down the seam. Rountree nearly got back into the end zone two plays later but was stopped on the goal line. Kentucky stoned another Rountree run from the 1-yard line, setting up one last play from scrimmage as Eli Drinkwitz sprinted onto the field to call his final timeout. The Tigers lined up with a three-tight end formation, but Bazelak's play-action pass into the end zone fell short, setting up Harrison Mevis' 18-yard field goal as time expired.
The Tigers held UK to just one third down conversion on six tries. The Wildcats switched quarterbacks midway through the half, but neither starter Terry Wilson or backup Joey Gatewood could generate much offense for the visitors.
SECOND QUARTER UPDATE
A doozy of a punting exhibition through the first quarter at Memorial Stadium quickly turned in Missouri's favor to open the second quarter. Larry Rountree III punched in a 1-yard touchdown to open the scoring against Kentucky, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead. Rountree and fellow running back Tyler Badie carried the load on the 13-play, 66 yard drive, which included a 15-yard Badie run into the red zone then a 10-yard pass to Badie down to the goal line.
The Tigers forced punts on each of UK's first three possessions. Mizzou wasn't much better with punts on each of its first two series, though the Tigers outgained UK 80-23 in yardage through the quarter.
Connor Bazelak was sharp early, completing five of his first six passes for 37 yards. The Tigers stopped the Wildcats on three of their first four third downs.
Late in the first quarter, Rountree passed former Mizzou great Brock Olivo for third place on MU's career rushing list. His 1-yard touchdown put him at 41 yards for the day and 3,059 for his career, 139 yards behind Zack Abron for second place.
PREGAME UPDATE
Missouri has some reinforcements back at wide receiver for Saturday's game against Kentucky, getting KeKe Chism, Damon Hazelton Jr. and Dominic Gicinto back in uniform after all three missed the LSU game on Oct. 10 because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Defensive lineman Akial Byers and backup safety Stacy Brown are also back in uniform after missing the LSU game for COVID reasons.
Kentucky opened as a 6 1/2-point favorite last week but is down to a 3 1/2-point favorite at kickoff.
