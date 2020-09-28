Rountree, Manuel score high marks in Mizzou's opener

Robinson’s two miscues: The QB was quick to diagnose what went wrong in his Mizzou debut. Asked which of his mistakes would be easiest to fix, he didn’t hesitate: “Just throw the ball away.” At times Robinson tried too hard to make something out of nothing and found himself racing horizontally if not backwards against an elite pack of defenders on the chase. The worst came in the red zone in the third quarter, when third and goal from the 4 turned into fourth and goal from the 20 after Robinson scurried out of the pocket and into trouble while hanging onto the ball. That came a possession after Robinson made an ugly pitch to Knox that resulted in an Alabama takeaway just past midfield.

Red-zone drop: The 16-yard sack never happens if Daniel Parker Jr. can secure the ball on second and goal. Robinson avoided a sack by side-arming a strike to Parker’s hands in the flat for what could have been a touchdown. Parker would have glided into the end zone for the first Drinkwitz era TD. Instead, the drop set up the fateful third and goal.