Rountree, Manuel score high marks in Mizzou's opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Every Monday after Missouri games we’re going to take a deeper dive into the team’s performance using a lot of statistics and analysis from Pro Football Focus. Keep in mind, PFF analysts grade every player on every offensive and defensive snap and then convert their grades into a number on a scale of 0 to 100 for single-game scores and single-season scores.
Obviously these aren’t the same grades the coaches give their players, but it’s a snapshot of how well or how poorly players performed in various areas of the game. Here’s a look back at Mizzou’s performance in the 38-19 loss to Alabama
The Good
Larry Rountree’s running was impressive against what should be another strong Nick Saban Crimson Tide defense, running for 67 yards on 14 carries. Only once last season against SEC competition did Rountree average better than 4.9 yards per carry. He posted a strong PFF running grade of 77.7. He had only two better running grades last year, against West Virginia and SEMO, and only two better running grades in 2018, against Memphis and Oklahoma State. In the 25 SEC games he’s played over the course of his career, this was Rountree’s second-best running grade. The best came against Tennessee way back in 2017. That explains why Drinkwitz was kicking himself after the game for not feeding Rountree more early in the game.
Rountree was most effective running off the left edge with a tight end attached to the line of scrimmage, getting 25 yards on three carries on those runs. On inside runs, he was most effective going in right guard Case Cook’s gap, 22 yards on four touches to Cook’s left or right.
Shawn Robinson’s accuracy. Mizzou’s new starting quarterback didn’t put up the most glamorous numbers and he had a couple critical mistakes when holding onto to the ball too long. But he was incredibly accurate in the short and intermediate passing game. For the game, he completed 76 percent of his passes and posted a PFF passing grade of 74.3 — very solid, especially against an Alabama defense. Of his six incompletions, three were dropped passes that could have been caught.
Of Robinson’s 25 pass attempts, 21 traveled less than 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. That was by design against Alabama’s lethal pass rush matched against a suspect offensive line. He completed 15 of those 21 short passes for 104 yards. Beyond 10 yards, he completed all three of his attempts, including the 54-yard TD to Tyler Badie out of the backfield. Robinson was 7 of 9 for 42 yards when under pressure and 9 of 13 for 85 yards when blitzed. Again, very solid against that defense. It was an outstanding Saturday for SEC quarterbacks — led by Alabama’s Mac Jones and Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello — and Robinson’s passer grade ranked seventh among SEC starters. Not shabby on this Saturday. Kelly Bryant’s best PFF passer grade against an SEC team last year: 69.8 against Ole Miss.
Jalen Knox was a hit in his new role. In today’s Post-Dispatch Bennett Durando wrote about Knox’s debut as a slot receiver. It was a logical move with the additions of two new outside threats. Knox was MU’s most effective receiver on Saturday: five catches on five targets for a team-high 63 yards. His PFF 73.6 receiver grade was the best among MU’s regulars at receiver and tight end. Drinkwitz put him in motion, matched him against slower, less agile defenders and targeted him in the middle of the field where his quickness becomes an asset. He was matched against a cornerback on only one of his five targets, which means the Tigers are matching him against linebackers and safeties where he should have the advantage.
It was a productive day for all three of MU’s slot receivers. Knox, Barrett Banister and Dominic Gicinto caught 11 passes on 13 targets for 134 yards and seven first downs. Only one drop out of the position group.
The right side of Missouri’s offensive line was the stronger, more experienced side of the line heading into the season, and after one game, that remains true. Right tackle Larry Borom scored the team’s highest PFF pass-blocking grade (85.9), followed by right guard Case Cook (82.8) and center Mike Maietti (81.8). The three combined to allow only two pressures. Maietti was also MU’s top graded run-blocker (70.5), followed by Borom (65.2).
Connor Bazelak’s cameo in the second quarter and then on the final drive against some Alabama backups was promising. He didn’t score a very high passing grade (48.2) but he had a strong run grade (70.6), thanks to his game-ending touchdown scramble. His NFL passer rating (64.0) was well behind Robinson’s rating (109.6). Bazelak’s late possession was reminiscent of his fourth-quarter series at Georgia last year, well after the game was decided and against an elite defense’s second and third units.
Inside linebackers Nick Bolton and Devin Nicholson were solid against the run and in pass coverage. Cam Wilkins took advantage of 21 snaps at middle linebacker and posted a decent run defense grade (71.3) and the best tackling grade of any linebacker (77.4). PFF credited Bolton for a team-high 12 tackles; he also missed two tackles. He had the team’s most defensive stops (six), recovered a fumble for a takeaway and had one of just three hits on Alabama’s quarterbacks.
The Great
Boundary safety Tyree Gillespie was all over the field with seven tackles. He scored PFF’s best pass coverage grade (73) and was only targeted once all night in man coverage. He was MU’s third-best defender overall with a defensive grade of 71.1,
Strong safety Martez Manuel was MU’s most productive defender at the second level in his first game at his new position, finishing with a game-high 3.5 tackles for loss, the most of any defender in the SEC through the season’s first week. He was MU’s second-highest graded defender overall (71.3) … MU’s second-best run defender (71.8) … and second-best defender in coverage (68.1). Very strong performance for one of the team’s breakout players this preseason.
Tre Williams, playing in his newly titled BUCK outside linebacker position, was by far MU’s top-graded defender along the line of scrimmage. He scored the team’s highest PFF defensive grade (78.3) … highest run defense grade (80.6) … highest pass rush grade (78.0) … and third-best tackling grade (77.4). On a night when Jones’ jersey was mostly clean, Williams did have two hurries and a sack that caused a fumble. He didn’t log tremendous stats but he helped collapse the pocket a few times and played well against the run in his new stand-up position.
Freshman kicker Harrison Mevis was perfect on two field goals of 27 and 37 yards and drilled his one and only PAT. There were some availability concerns about MU’s long snapper, but Jake Hoffman cleanly handled the job and new punter Grant McKinniss worked well as Mevis’ holder. Nothing to complain about there.
Needs Some Work
The pass rush: Alabama probably didn’t have to wash Jones’ jersey when the team returned to Tuscaloosa. Other than Williams and a couple pressures from Trajan Jeffcoat off the edge, Jones had all night to throw from the pocket and scan his targets downfield. On 32 pass attempts, the Tigers managed one sack, five hurries and three hits on the quarterback. That’s too much easy living for an accurate quarterback with elite receivers downfield.
Robinson’s two miscues: The QB was quick to diagnose what went wrong in his Mizzou debut. Asked which of his mistakes would be easiest to fix, he didn’t hesitate: “Just throw the ball away.” At times Robinson tried too hard to make something out of nothing and found himself racing horizontally if not backwards against an elite pack of defenders on the chase. The worst came in the red zone in the third quarter, when third and goal from the 4 turned into fourth and goal from the 20 after Robinson scurried out of the pocket and into trouble while hanging onto the ball. That came a possession after Robinson made an ugly pitch to Knox that resulted in an Alabama takeaway just past midfield.
Red-zone drop: The 16-yard sack never happens if Daniel Parker Jr. can secure the ball on second and goal. Robinson avoided a sack by side-arming a strike to Parker’s hands in the flat for what could have been a touchdown. Parker would have glided into the end zone for the first Drinkwitz era TD. Instead, the drop set up the fateful third and goal.
Fourth and 2 execution: Drinkwitz won over the fans in attendance when he kept his offense on the field for fourth-and-2 early in the first quarter. The call made sense: speed option to the short side of the field behind the team’s massive right tackle. With a single block on the outside from Hazelton, Rountree would have to make at most one defender miss to move the chains. Instead, he couldn’t get past Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses at the line of scrimmage. Borom tried to cut block Moses on the edge but came up empty.
“I should have made the one guy miss,” Rountree said. “I'm not supposed to tackled by one guy, so that was bad on me. … I just saw Dylan (Moses), but I should have made him miss. … That’s on me. You never let one guy take you out.”
Quiet night on the outside: It wasn’t a great night for MU’s two new wideouts. Hazelton was targeted a team-high nine times and came up with five catches, plus a drop. Just 34 yards on nine targets. That’s not very efficient. Four of his five receptions came over the middle and thrown under 10 yards. KeKe Chism played 59 snaps, the most of any non-offensive linemen, and was on the field for 39 pass plays, but was targeted just twice. He caught both balls for 12 yards.
Overall, Alabama’s two excellent cornerbacks all but shut down the skies. Patrick Surtain II, maybe the best corner MU sees all year, played all 75 snaps and was targeted just three times, giving up only one catch to Hazelton. Josh Jobe, Bama’s other corner, was targeted six times but allowed only three catches for 14 yards. That’s 27 yards through the air against Bama’s two starting corners.
Left side of the line: The PFF scores weren’t too kind to first-time starting left tackle Zeke Powell and left guard Xavier Delgado. Their pass-blocking grades were 52.6 and 39.8, respectively. Delgado was tagged for three hurries and three pressures and Powell for two pressures. PFF gave the game’s first third-down sack to Delgado, though he was clearly blocking a lineman, while Christian Harris slipped through his gap untouched.
Mizzou's corners had a tough challenge going against two elite receivers, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. That became much harder after Jarvis Ware was lost for the game with a knee injury. How valuable is Ware? He was on the field for six plays in coverage and was only targeted once and didn't give up a completion. The Tide targeted freshman Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and first-time starter Ish Burdine a combined 13 times for nine completions and 148 yards through the air. All four completions against Burdine went to Waddle and Smith.
