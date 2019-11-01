Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Line: Illinois by 20
Quick Hit: The Lovie Smith experiment has mostly been a downer for the Illini, now just 13-31 under his watch and 6-26 in Big Ten games. But for the first time since the end of the 2014 season, Illinois is on a Big Ten winning streak, with back-to-back takedowns of Wisconsin and Purdue. A win Saturday puts the big white beard one away from bowl eligibility — with three to play at Michigan State, at Iowa and back home against Northwestern. A 7-5 finish is not out of the question.
Matter's Pick: Illinois 42, Rutgers 13