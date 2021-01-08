Ryan Walters on leaving Mizzou for Illinois: "It was time to pave my own way."

“2020 has its own challenges, obviously with COVID and with opt outs,” Walters said. “I think one of the things that people don't realize with the guys that opted out, typically they weren’t your starters. They were your backups, and so when your starters did go out, you weren't playing with backups. Sometimes we had to play a freshman offensive lineman at nose guard and a freshman wide receiver at cornerback and a quarterback at safety. Everybody had their own challenges, so that was the challenging part of this year. I was still very proud of the way we went out and fought. Shoot, we went 5-5 in an all-SEC schedule. I’ve got full confidence that that (Missouri) program is going to take off and go in the right direction under Drink’s leadership.