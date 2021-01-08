Ryan Walters on leaving Mizzou for Illinois: "It was time to pave my own way."

Wearing a navy blue Fighting Illini hoodie, newly hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters spoke publicly for the first time Friday about his decision to leave Missouri for the same position at the Big Ten program. Walters met with reporters over Zoom for 30 minutes.
Walters shed subtle light on his decision to leave Mizzou but didn’t indicate there was any discord with Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz after the Tigers’ defense struggled down the stretch.
“2020 has its own challenges, obviously with COVID and with opt outs,” Walters said. “I think one of the things that people don't realize with the guys that opted out, typically they weren’t your starters. They were your backups, and so when your starters did go out, you weren't playing with backups. Sometimes we had to play a freshman offensive lineman at nose guard and a freshman wide receiver at cornerback and a quarterback at safety. Everybody had their own challenges, so that was the challenging part of this year. I was still very proud of the way we went out and fought. Shoot, we went 5-5 in an all-SEC schedule. I’ve got full confidence that that (Missouri) program is going to take off and go in the right direction under Drink’s leadership.
“But I just thought it was time to sort of pave my own way and start a new chapter at a place and a conference where I think we can win. This is definitely that.”
Walters said he was first contacted about the Illinois position by newly hired offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, who worked on Mizzou’s staff in 2019 as an offensive analyst. Bielema hired Petersen on Dec. 28.
“I always respected his viewpoint on ball and his football IQ and what he's done in his career,” Walters said. “I got a phone call from Tony to see if I'd be interested and I said ‘Absolutely.’ Then I got a phone call from Bret, and I got on a plane and interviewed. A couple days went by, and when he called and said it would work out I jumped at the opportunity.”
Walters said he was especially drawn to working for Bielema after the former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach spent the last couple years on NFL staffs with the Patriots and Giants and the fact that Bielema has spent his career coaching the defensive front while Walters has been a secondary coach.
“That marriage, just to continue to gain and develop my football IQ was attractive to me,” he said. “We sat down and watched tape and he's talking about he did in New England and with the Giants and I was learning. I'm smart enough to know that I'm not smart enough to do this all by myself. You are who you surround yourself with.”
Speaking of, as the first defensive assistant hired at Illinois, Walters said he’ll have some input in the team's other hires on that side of the ball, but Bielema will take the reins on filling out the rest of the staff.
Walters said he is somewhat familiar with personnel at Illinois from recruiting and Big Ten game film he had been studying for Mizzou’s Music City Bowl matchup with Iowa before that game was canceled. Knowing Bielema’s track record in the Big Ten at Wisconsin, Walters believes he can build a winner in Champaign.
“I didn't see a lot of disparity between the two teams (Illinois and Iowa) in terms of roster talent,” Walters said. “I thought that this would be a place with the right pieces in place and the right backing that can be special. We can do something that hasn't been done in a long time.”
Asked about Mizzou not being able to play in the bowl game, Walters said he’s not sure people understood how “taxing” the season was on Mizzou’s players.
“Not only from a physical standpoint but an emotional standpoint,” he said. “We gave them the opportunity to go home for Christmas, and when they came back they were excited to hit the ground running. But we just had too many (COVID-19) positives to play the game. It was almost like a empty ending to a season we were really proud of.”
Walters said he hasn’t decided on a specific defensive scheme that he’ll run this year until he gets a closer look at the players. He's been on the phone the last two days calling players and trying to lobby some seniors to return for the 2021 season.