Saturday evening kickoff for Mizzou's opener against Alabama
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama race past Missouri 39-10

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown as Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton defends in last season's game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo)

The Eliah Drinkwitz era at Mizzou will kick off in the evening on ESPN when No 3. Alabama visits Columbia on Saturday Sept. 26. The season opener will start at 6 p.m. St. Louis time, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Kickoff times and TV designations were announced for three more Mizzou games Tuesday, all on SEC Network:

The Tigers’ first road game at Tennessee on Oct. 3 begins at 11 a.m. Mizzou’s Oct. 17 homecoming game against Vanderbilt gets a 6:30 p.m. start. MU’s Oct. 31 home game against Kentucky kicks off at 11 a.m.

CBS also announced six of its SEC games for its national broadcasts, but none included Mizzou. CBS still has five open Saturday slots for SEC games, plus the SEC championship game on Dec. 19.

For the last five years, CBS has chosen Missouri’s game against Arkansas for an afternoon broadcast on the Friday after Thanksgiving, in addition to the SEC’s Saturday game that weekend. But this year’s CBS listing of available broadcasts only includes one game that weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Here’s how Mizzou’s schedule looks as of now:

Sept. 26 vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN

Oct. 3 at Tennessee, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Oct. 10 at LSU, TBA

Oct. 17 vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Oct. 24 at Florida, TBA

Oct. 31 vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 14 vs. Georgia, TBA

Nov. 21 at South Carolina

Nov. 28 vs. Arkansas, TBA

Dec. 5 at Mississippi State, TBA

