Season ends for Mizzou women's team in SEC tourney

The Missouri women’s basketball team couldn’t protect a halftime lead over Tennessee in the the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Greenville, S.C., where the Tigers’ difficult season came to an end with a 64-51 loss.
Mizzou (9-22) led the No. 6 seed Lady Vols by 13 points in the first half and took a 34-26 lead into halftime, but Tennessee dominated the second half, finishing the third quarter on a 15-0 run. The Tigers shot just 1 of 13 in the third quarter and during one lengthy second-half stretch missed 18 of 19 shots from the field.
“We talked a lot in those early huddles in that second half about not settling so much for the 3-point shot,” MU coach Robin Pingeton told reporters after her team shot 6 of 23 from 3-point range. “I think just the emphasis on really attacking the basket, putting them on their heels a little bit … we shot way too many 3s, early 3s. I don't mind 3s. That's part of our offense. We got a couple kids that shoot the ball pretty darn well. To me it's different when you have an inside-out mentality versus just coming down and jacking up shots. I didn't particularly like our shot selection in that second half.”
MU’s nine wins matches the program’s debut season for the fewest wins in team history. This marks the first time since 2012 the Tigers won’t play beyond the SEC tournament. From 2013-15 they were invited to the WNIT. The last four years they played in the NCAA Tournament.
“I told them in the locker room nobody really understands what our journey has been like, the challenges that we've had, except those that were in that locker room,” Pingeton said. “I told them, ‘Look around, because this is a room full of winners.’ I know it didn't come out the way we wanted it to on the scoreboard. The way they battled through adversity, their resiliency, their ability to lean in when times were tough, it was uncomfortable, is remarkable.
“This time of the year is always hard. Obviously with our seniors that have poured so much into this program, it's a special group. We're certainly going to miss them. I think for our freshmen, they got some really great experience. I think for our returning team you have to be able to process this and learn from it and move forward with it.”
St. Louis’ Aijha Blackwell finished her outstanding freshman season with a team-high 13 points but shot just 3 of 17. She added nine rebounds and four assists but led the Tigers with five points. In her final MU game, senior Hannah Schuchts added 11 points.
Rae Burrell led Tennessee (21-9) with 16 points.