Season ends for Mizzou women's team in SEC tourney

The Missouri women’s basketball team couldn’t protect a halftime lead over Tennessee in the the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Greenville, S.C., where the Tigers’ difficult season came to an end with a 64-51 loss.

Mizzou (9-22) led the No. 6 seed Lady Vols by 13 points in the first half and took a 34-26 lead into halftime, but Tennessee dominated the second half, finishing the third quarter on a 15-0 run. The Tigers shot just 1 of 13 in the third quarter and during one lengthy second-half stretch missed 18 of 19 shots from the field.

“We talked a lot in those early huddles in that second half about not settling so much for the 3-point shot,” MU coach Robin Pingeton told reporters after her team shot 6 of 23 from 3-point range. “I think just the emphasis on really attacking the basket, putting them on their heels a little bit … we shot way too many 3s, early 3s. I don't mind 3s. That's part of our offense. We got a couple kids that shoot the ball pretty darn well. To me it's different when you have an inside-out mentality versus just coming down and jacking up shots. I didn't particularly like our shot selection in that second half.”