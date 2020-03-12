SEC, A-10, Big Ten cancel basketball tournaments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament has been canceled "based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)", the league announced Thursday morning about an hour before the day's first scheduled game at Bridgestone Arena.

The Atlantic 10 Conference and Big Ten Conference on Thursday also announced the cancellation of their tournaments. St. Louis University was scheduled to play a quarterfinal-round game at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the A-10 tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Illinois was set to play at 1:25 p.m. Friday in the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."

Regular-season champion Kentucky will be awarded the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, if that tournament actually tips off next week.