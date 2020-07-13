SEC ADs meet in person, no changes to 2020 schedules — yet

For the first time in four months the athletics directors in the Southeastern Conference met in person Monday in Birmingham, Ala., along with conference staff members.

They left without any seismic changes to the the fall sports calendar in response to the coronavirus pandemic. While the Big Ten and Pac-12 have already decided to play only conference sporting events this fall, the SEC, as expected, will put off any major decisions until late July, commissioner Greg Sankey said.

If so, that means the next couple weeks will be the most crucial toward salvaging a 2020 college football season.

"We had a productive meeting on Monday and engaged in discussions on a number of important issues that will contribute to critical decisions to be made in the weeks ahead,” Sankey said after the SEC's first in-person AD meeting since they met in Nashville before the start of the men's basketball tournament. “The ability to personally interact over the course of an entire day contributed to the productivity of the meeting.”