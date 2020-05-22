SEC approves on-campus football, basketball workouts to start June 8

In an appearance Thursday on the Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network, Sterk said that Mizzou does not plan to administer COVID-19 tests to athletes who returns to campus. MU’s medical experts have told Sterk a COVID-19 test costs around $65. The SEC Task Force recommends tests only for symptomatic team members.

“We've had advice that the best prevention and the best way to handle this is doing all those preventative measures of testing temperature, keeping things sanitized, making sure that we're screening on daily basis, wearing masks if you can't keep the six-feet separation, making sure that people at risk take extra precautions, all those things to try to prevent” Sterk said. “And then if there are symptoms then you test. At this point in time we're not going to be testing everyone as they come in. We could if things change and the validity of the test improve we might do that. But our experts are saying it's better on the prevention side and then to test and trace from there.”

Sterk also said medical experts have told SEC athletics directors that athletes will be safer at team facilities on campus than they would be training in their hometowns.

Sterk noted that in Mizzou’s weight room there’s fogging machines that help sanitize the equipment.