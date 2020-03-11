SEC basketball tourney will go on without fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As the college basketball world adjusts its postseason schedule to the coronavirus, games scheduled for the Southeastern Conference men’s tournament will go on as planned at Bridgestone Arena. With one major change: No fans.

On the heels of the NCAA's decision to prohibit fans from attending upcoming championship events, including the mens' and women's national basketball tournaments, the SEC decided to limit attendance to essential staff, limited family members and credentialed media starting with Thursday's second-round games, including Missouri's 6 p.m. tip-off against Texas A&M.

“After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

“We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already travelled to Nashville for the tournament.”

Back in Columbia, Mo., Missouri's teams have not canceled any games or upcoming road trips.

"We are dealing with a rapidly changing and very fluid situation and the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount," Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said. "At this time, Mizzou’s athletic teams are continuing to prepare for postseason and regular season completion as scheduled. Daily team activities and practices will continue until further notice and we continue to monitor developments.