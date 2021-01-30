SEC commissioner Greg Sankey hopeful league can make up postponed games

Then I think, Eli, Mike (Leach), Lane (Kiffin), Sam (Pittman), last year's four new coaches, had we talked at this time about expectations, when we walked in March, April, May, everything was wiped off the table. So you have to give credit I think to every program. I think every one of these teams should be invited back to homecoming, which I know is a big deal here in Columbia, I don't know if it's 10 years or 20 years and celebrated for the effort to get through this. A really remarkable effort for Missouri. Tough first game with Alabama. We were on the phone about COVID testing and learning a lot about team departures. I haven't evaluated it but maybe the most disruption of any team (with the schedule) and the ability to adapt and adjust and continue for it and it's a tribute to the leadership Eli provided to his team.

Q: How soon do you think you'll see packed stadiums again in the SEC?

A: We rely on our doctors. I think there's some light at the end of this right now. You see a really severe downward trend, generally, in numbers, but we're still having people affected. Our thinking about how we adapt needs to be maintained. We can't become complacent as a society or as a conference. There’s some hope that in the fall we can move back towards normal, but I am not able to guarantee that.

We announced a football schedule on Wednesday, and I followed it up with my mantra from last year, which is we're going to prepare to play the season as scheduled but recognizing the circumstances around the virus are going to guide us in our decision making. What I've said to athletics directors, presidents, chancellors, our staff repeatedly and others is we have to be prepared to play our schedule. We can pivot off of that. What we can't do … we can't chase every story, every nuance, every observation. We have to be prepared to play as scheduled and we can pivot off of that. That's the focus.

