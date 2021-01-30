SEC commissioner Greg Sankey hopeful league can make up postponed games

Southeastern Commissioner Greg Sankey attended Missouri’s basketball game Saturday against TCU, the first stop on a busy day that will send him to Tennessee for the evening game against Kansas.
He visited with local media to discuss a variety of topics facing the conference. The following has been edited for length and clarity:
Q: How do you think the SEC has handled COVID? You got through football season and got through other seasons and now we’re into basketball season.
A: I went through with athletics directors earlier this week an after-action review from the fall and began with ‘What did we expect back in July and August?’ There was a knowledge that there be disruption, but I'm really proud of how everyone's worked to to handle disruption. I was talking to (deputy AD Ryan Alpert) about relocating a football game from Baton Rouge to here on short notice and adjusting and calling Jim (Sterk) on a Monday and saying, ‘Remember that game you're playing against Arkansas on Saturday? It'll be at home, but it'll be against Vanderbilt.’
So I’m really proud of the flexibility and collaboration, but also we've done it in a healthy way. You're going to have disruption. We had disruption yesterday between Texas and Kentucky, which you hate, but that's just an environment we're not able to control and haven't been able to control for the last 11 months. You just have to react, and I’m really proud of how people have acted to sport healthy competition but reacted when there have been disruptions.
Q: How do you expect the process to work with rescheduling postponed basketball games? Missouri has at least two. There's a finite number of days that are available before the conference tournament.
A: There are, and you have to accept we may not be able to play everything. We fought as hard as we could. Fought being just the word of the struggle in football and eventually (played) 69 of 71 (games). If you told us that in August that would have been a victory parade moment. So in basketball on the men's side our (open) dates are late in the season and intentionally so to try to move through. If we have multiple disruptions in a week we may have the phone conversations like that Arkansas and Missouri (football) shift to accommodate and then a couple dates late where you could fill in. So the opportunity to play all the games still remains on the men's side.
Just this morning we announced on the women's side, and we appreciate Robin (Pingeton) and Jim we had a late disruption, which actually caused a pivot on our testing protocols test earlier so we didn't have teams traveling with disruption but announced the rescheduling of the Missouri at Auburn women's game and I think three others. So we'll be caught back up in women's basketball February 7. We don't have room at the end. So that's going to be a question can you manipulate the schedule before the tournament? Or you'll have a loss of games, which Jim is in the back of the room, I think I've been open and honest to say we may lose games. You have to be OK with that. You're going to have percentage-based seeding with the tournament. You may lose games. We don't want to but you may.
Q: Is there any talk about leagues not playing conference tournaments and preparation for keeping teams that are going to get fit and healthy for the NCAA tournaments?
A: We can keep teams healthy and play a tournament. There's actually very few conferences … in fact, the roster for me begins with one, that have played a postseason tournament in a sport in this COVID area. We did that in women's soccer, all 14 teams over 10 days staying in different hotels. We stayed healthy and named a champion. When you think about the domino effect there: Sarah Fuller's around, comes up (to Missouri), kicks off and then kicks extra points at the Tennessee game is involved in the presidential inauguration. We know by trying there can be great stories. I've also said we're going to wait as long as we can to make major decisions, so we're going to prepare in a healthy way. We submitted a health plan to Davidson Metro Health in Nashville and Davidson County and we’re prepared to play a tournament on the men’s side and we’ll do the same in Greenville on the women's side.
Q: I know there's been some speculation about teams potentially opting out of conference tournaments. Have you had any conversations like that or is that possibly think of an option that can be available to SEC teams?
A: The great reality is the ethos of this conference is high-level competition. That's why you finish 69 of 71 games (in football). That's why we played highly ranked teams in games on Dec. 12 when others didn't. Are we going to have conversations if we need to? We had a healthy dialogue with our athletics directors about the focus on playing the season as scheduled. That will continue to be our focus particularly around the health of the participants.
Q: How concerned are you about financial challenges that have popped up across the industry, and what that might mean for the future of college athletics?
A: The reality in this environment, as I've said this many times, really to athletics departments on Zoom calls. The great thing about what's happened is I can have a lot more interaction. I'm not there with living breathing human beings, but I can communicate directly. So in those times I've said there's no place I'd rather be in this circumstance in the Southeastern Conference. That's the start of how I look at the finances.
We performed well last fiscal year against projections and in fact increased our revenue distribution. We're working to maximize our revenue distribution from our conference out, but you can see in what I'm sure would have been a full arena in a normal environment the impact today would probably 25%. We've talked continually with athletics directors and even presidents and chancellors about the impact. How do we adjust our practices, how can we maximize revenue distribution in this environment … but also have listened and shared information about how people are adjusting whether it's not filling positions reducing travel, travel groups. At the same time we have the added expense of COVID testing, which last year at this time was clearly an unbudgeted reality that is a contributing factor. But the net is I'd rather be here dealing with it. We're going to have reductions across the board from a revenue standpoint that'll prompt decision-making within each department. I'm sure there'll be carryover. But I'm confident our programs will be able to adjust well, even if it takes some time to do those adjustments to recover.
Q: How is bowl revenue distribution affected by Missouri not playing in a bowl?
A: We haven't changed our revenue distribution formula. So we had a call on a Sunday morning with COVID testing realities here that brought a stop to that opportunity. We had three on our side and one ironically TCU wasn't able to play Arkansas, so that affects the money that goes in for distribution, but doesn't affect our approach.
Q: What do you think of the investment that we've seen recently in facilities at Missouri with potentially a new indoor facility and the way Eli Dirnkwitz did this year?
Well, I'll give three points. One is I've really been impressed. … We were talking about the number of athletic directors I've worked with in my five and a half years … and Jim came in (in 2016) and I think the next week there's a $9 million gift. It's a sign of the health of the athletics program the university and the support base. That's one of the first data points.
Then, I've watched the news, not only about the vision, which part of it was fulfilled in what happened with (the south end zone football facility.) You drive by the softball field and we played our tournament there the first year that the new softball complex was open. Then the vision forward on what's being built, but also the public support for the University of Missouri and its athletics program. I think those are great signs.
Then I think, Eli, Mike (Leach), Lane (Kiffin), Sam (Pittman), last year's four new coaches, had we talked at this time about expectations, when we walked in March, April, May, everything was wiped off the table. So you have to give credit I think to every program. I think every one of these teams should be invited back to homecoming, which I know is a big deal here in Columbia, I don't know if it's 10 years or 20 years and celebrated for the effort to get through this. A really remarkable effort for Missouri. Tough first game with Alabama. We were on the phone about COVID testing and learning a lot about team departures. I haven't evaluated it but maybe the most disruption of any team (with the schedule) and the ability to adapt and adjust and continue for it and it's a tribute to the leadership Eli provided to his team.
Q: How soon do you think you'll see packed stadiums again in the SEC?
A: We rely on our doctors. I think there's some light at the end of this right now. You see a really severe downward trend, generally, in numbers, but we're still having people affected. Our thinking about how we adapt needs to be maintained. We can't become complacent as a society or as a conference. There’s some hope that in the fall we can move back towards normal, but I am not able to guarantee that.
We announced a football schedule on Wednesday, and I followed it up with my mantra from last year, which is we're going to prepare to play the season as scheduled but recognizing the circumstances around the virus are going to guide us in our decision making. What I've said to athletics directors, presidents, chancellors, our staff repeatedly and others is we have to be prepared to play our schedule. We can pivot off of that. What we can't do … we can't chase every story, every nuance, every observation. We have to be prepared to play as scheduled and we can pivot off of that. That's the focus.