SEC commissioner Greg Sankey senses energy, momentum at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As Missouri begins its second decade in the Southeastern Conference, league commissioner Greg Sankey senses an upward trajectory in Columbia.

On his weekend tour through SEC stadiums, Sankey visited with Missouri athletes, coaches and administrators on Thursday before attending the night’s football season opener at Memorial Stadium.

Athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois picked up Sankey at Columbia Regional Airport earlier in the day and detailed him on some on the innovations she’s implemented in the last year.

“She talked about student ticket sales, student attendance expectations, season ticket sales and I told Chancellor (Mun) Choi when he was going through the process, I said when you interview Deseret as you're thinking about momentum, she's gonna come in and bring energy to the room,” Sankey said in the stadium press box. “Now you have to evaluate the person and the plan, but as he was thinking about the momentum, enthusiasm and energy, that's her personality and I think you see that play out in the staff. I spent the last three and a half hours in conversation with a group of student athletes on the men’s basketball team, new coaches, and they all spoke about momentum and energy. And hopefully, the result of the game, weather and attendance is great and you see that momentum.

“Because when you go back … and think about where Missouri was in men's basketball at the time of joining (the SEC), I was in Omaha and it wasn’t a good result against Norfolk State (in the 2012 NCAA Tournament) but they were a No. 2 seed. You see what Gary (Pinkel) and his team had done over time. I was here when they beat (Texas) A&M (in 2013) to win one of their division championships for the East. Volleyball really helped make us better overall. … You drive by the softball stadium here and their big SEC logo. Great facility. So it shows you that the opportunity here. A little bit of turmoil midpoint but I think we're in a new chapter very much so.”

What about that speculation a few months ago, floated by some national media, that the SEC might consider booting some programs out of the league in this era of conference realignment? Sankey quickly shot down those ideas.

“The absurdity of that conversation knows no boundaries,” he said. “I don't know if that squashes it. Never been a conversation. It shouldn't be a conversation. … I’ve been asked a couple of times. It's not even on our radar screen.”