SEC commissioner on saving football season: "We are running out of time."

In an interview on ESPN’s “Marty and McGee” radio show, Sankey said he’s preparing to play the 2020 season as scheduled but knows that the coronavirus will “guide us in that decision-making.” Sankey said his concern for the 2020 season is “high to very high.”

"We put a medical advisory group together in early April with the question of, 'What do we have to do to get back to activity?' and they've been a big part of the conversation," Sankey told ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee. "But the direct reality is not good and the notion that we've politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings. There's some very clear advice about … you can't mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk? ... We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be."