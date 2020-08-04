SEC delays start of football preseason camp

Just like the start of the regular season, the Southeastern Conference has decided to push back the start of football preseason camps around the league.

Teams that were originally scheduled to play their first game on Sept. 5, including Missouri, were set to begin preseason camp this Friday, but the SEC announced Tuesday that preseason practices won't start until Aug. 17. The league's decision was based on recommendations of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, a panel of 14 medial experts from each member school.

Under the new schedule, from Friday to Aug. 16, SEC teams are allowed to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs. Then on Aug. 17 and through the opening games on Sept. 26, teams can have 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practices. The new practice calendar gives players more days off than the NCAA normally requires and allows for fewer days on the practices field.

Teams will be required to start with a five-day acclimatization period, starting with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and full pads on the fifth day. Teams must give players at least two days off each week until the week before the season's first game.