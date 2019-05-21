SEC football countdown: What are the league's best nonconference games?

The last time the Tigers and Ducks met it was for the national championship after the 2010 season, when Cam Newton and Gene Chizik led the Tigers to the BCS crown. The stakes won’t be as high at Cowboys Stadium, but this could be one of the best games across the nation in the first full weekend of games. Auburn’s been scuffling along the last five years — just one double-digit win season — but Gus Malzahn’s teams seem to post better seasons when expectations are mild. One reason to watch: Oregon might have the nation’s best quarterback not named Tua or Trevor. Justin Herbert could have been one of the top passers taken in the draft but came back to Eugene for his senior year.