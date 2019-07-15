HOOVER, Ala. — Greetings from the first day of SEC football media days at theHyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel, where Barry Odom and Missouri’s contingent will be first to visit with reporters later Monday morning. Joining Odom will be three senior starters, quarterback Kelly Bryant, linebacker Cale Garrett and cornerback DeMarkus Acy.
Before we get to the talking, there’s some depth chart news to report. Well, not really. The two-deep depth Mizzou posted in its online preseason media guide looks a lot like the depth chart released before the start of spring practices with a few minor changes. Here’s what the Tigers will work with heading into preseason camp:
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
70 Yasir Durant (Sr., 6-7, 330, 2L)
76 Javon Foster (RS-Fr., 6-6, 315)
Left Guard
79 Larry Borom (So., 6-6, 340, 1L) - OR -
59 Case Cook (So., 6-5, 295, 1L)
Center
55 Trystan Colon-Castillo (Jr., 6-4, 315, 2L)
67 Jonah Dubinski (Sr., 6-2, 295, 2L)
Right Guard
75 Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (Sr., 6-5, 330, 3L)
73 Mike Ruth (RS-Fr., 6-7, 320)
Right Tackle
50 Hyrin White (So., 6-6, 305, 1L)
64 Bobby Lawrence (RS-Fr., 6-8, 300)
Tight End
81 Albert Okwuegbunam (Jr., 6-5, 255, 2L)
82 Daniel Parker (So., 6-4, 260, 1L)
Quarterback
7 Kelly Bryant (Sr., 6-3, 225)
5 Taylor Powell (So., 6-2, 210, 1L)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III (Jr., 5-10, 210, 2L)
1 Tyler Badie (So., 5-9, 190, 1L)
Wide Receiver
4 Johnathan Nance (Sr., 6-0, 190)
13 Kam Scott (So., 6-2, 170, 1L)
Wide Receiver
12 Johnathon Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 180, 3L)
14 Dominic Gicinto (So., 5-9, 180, 1L)
11 Barrett Banister (So., 6-0, 190, 1L)
Wide Receiver
9 Jalen Knox (So., 6-0, 195, 1L)
21 Alex Ofodile (Sr., 6-2, 200, 1L)
DEFENSE
End
15 Trajan Jeffcoat (So., 6-3, 245, 1L)
45 Franklin Agbasimere (Sr., 6-2, 245)
49 Sci Martin (6-3, 225, Jr.)
Tackle
1 Jordan Elliott (Jr., 6-4, 315, 1L)
90 Markell Utsey (Jr., 6-4, 295, 1L)
56 Antar Thompson (Jr., 6-5, 300)
Tackle
78 Kobie Whiteside (Jr., 6-1, 310, 2L) OR
97 Akial Byers (Jr., 6-4, 280, 2L)
13 Chris Daniels (Jr., 6-4, 315)
End
39 Chris Turner (Jr., 6-4, 255, 2L)
28 Jatorian Hansford (So., 6-4, 245, 1L)
97 Akial Byers (Jr., 6-4, 280, 2L)
Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton (So., 6-0, 235, 1L)
22 Aubrey Miller, Jr. (Jr., 6-2, 225, 2L)
33 Chad Bailey (RS-Fr., 6-0, 240)
Linebacker
47 Cale Garrett (Sr., 6-3, 230, 3L)
25 Jamal Brooks (So., 6-1, 240, 2L)
40 Cameron Wilkins (So., 6-2, 245, 1L)
Cornerback
2 DeMarkus Acy (Sr., 6-2, 195, 3L)
14 Adam Sparks (Jr., 6-0, 180, 2L)
17 Richaud Floyd (Sr., 5-11, 195, 3L)
12 Chris Mills (RS-Fr., 6-0, 185)
Cornerback
21 Christian Holmes (Jr., 6-1, 200, 2L)
8 Jarvis Ware (So., 6-1, 190, 1L)
5 Chris Shearin (Fr., 5-11, 190)
Safety
3 Ronnell Perkins (Sr., 6-0, 205, 3L)
20 Khalil Oliver (Sr., 6-1, 210, 1L)
Free Safety
18 Joshuah Bledsoe (Jr., 6-0, 205, 2L)
11 Jordan Ulmer (Jr., 6-2, 190, 2L)
Strong safety
9 Tyree Gillespie (Jr., 6-0, 210, 2L)
4 Jalani Williams (Fr., 6-2, 175)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker
19 Tucker McCann (Sr., 6-2, 215, 3L)
Punter
19 Tucker McCann (Sr., 6-2, 215, 3L)
Long Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman (RS-Fr., 6-4, 210)
A few depth chart thoughts …
• Compared to the pre-spring depth chart, the only new starter on offense is Nance, though he was working with the first unit midway through the spring and started the Black and Gold Game. It should be no surprise if the Arkansas transfer is among the team’s leading receivers this fall.
• The only newcomer who didn’t take part in spring practices listed above is Sci Martin, the junior college defensive end. He should have every opportunity to get ample playing time. Tre Williams, a former start who was suspended late last season after his arrest for domestic assault, is listed on the roster but not the depth chart.
• Mizzou has tweaked the way it’s presenting its defense. In the spring, Odom listed 12 positions, including a third linebacker and three safety positions. Now the Tigers are down to two linebackers but still three safeties. The base defense essentially remains a 4-2-5 system.
• Powell remains the No. 2 quarterback on the depth, though after the spring Odom indicated the competition was tight between Powell and Lindsey Scott Jr.