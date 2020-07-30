SEC moves to 10-game conference football schedule, pushes season back to Sept. 26

Missouri fans will have to wait at least more three weeks for the official debut of the Eliah Drinkwitz coaching era.
The Southeastern Conference approved a 10-game conference-only football schedule on Thursday and will push back the start of the season to Sept. 26, the league announced. The SEC's chancellors and presidents met virtually Thursday to vote on the proposed scheduling model in college football's latest adjustment to the the coronavirus pandemic. A majority of the conference's athletics directors reportedly favored the 10-game schedule in a vote Wednesday.
It remains to be seen what the 10-game schedule will look like for Missouri, though it's now clear the Tigers won't play their four scheduled nonconfernece games against Central Arkansas (Sept. 5), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 26), Brigham Young (Oct. 10) and Louisiana-Lafayette (Nov. 21). The BYU game was the lone nonconference game scheduled away from home, set for Provo, Utah.
It's uncertain which two teams from the SEC Western Division will be added to Mizzou's schedule. The Tigers are scheduled to play the other six teams in the Eastern Division plus West opponents Mississippi State and Arkansas. The SEC will announce a revised schedule for the 2020 season at a later date following approval by the athletics directors. The schedule will include one midseason open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools. The SEC championship game has been pushed back two weeks to Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."
"After careful consideration of the public health indicators in our region and following advice of our medical advisors, we have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs," he added. "The decision to limit competition to Conference-only opponents and rescheduling the SEC Championship Game is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals.
"We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur. It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures."
The SEC will have to push back two of MU's conference games: The Tigers were set to open league play Sept. 12 at home against Vanderbilt and the next week played at South Carolina on Sept. 19.
Thursday's decision means Mizzou will now have to negotiate with its four nonconference opponents. In June, Mizzou and Central Arkansas added an amendment to their contract that added a pandemic clause, saying they will reschedule the game if “reasonably possible” if the game can’t be played because of “weather conditions, labor strikes, wars, acts of God, pandemic, public health crisis, government restrictions/orders or other such emergencies.” Otherwise, MU would owe Central Arkansas $900,000 for canceling the game. MU's three other contracts have not been amended to add a pandemic clause: In the Eastern Michigan contract, if either team breaches the contract it owes the other school $1 million. MU would owe Louisiana-Lafayette $1.3 million for breaking their game contract. The Missouri-BYU contract calls for a $1 million payment if either team cancels the game.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.