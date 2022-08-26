'SEC Nation' and 'The Paul Finebaum Show' going to Arkansas for Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season includes the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3.

That game is where SEC Network's "SEC Nation," "Marty & McGee" and "The Paul Finebaum Show" will broadcast from on Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3.

"The Paul Finebaum Show" hosted by Paul Finebaum will broadcast from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 2.

"Marty & McGee" will air on SEC Network from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. CT. It will be followed by "SEC Nation" from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT.

Who is hosting SEC Nation? Who are the analysts on SEC Nation?

The 2022 season will be the sixth season for Laura Rutledge to host "SEC Nation." She has been with ESPN since 2014.

The analysts for "SEC Nation" in 2022 are Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Tim Tebow.

SEC Network's three college football traveling shows made their most recent trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the game on Sept. 11, 2021. Arkansas beat the Texas Longhorns that day 40-21.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.