'SEC Nation' scraps plans to host pregame show at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — “SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before Mizzou’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ overtime loss at Auburn, a network source told the Post-Dispatch.

SEC Network had already arranged travel plans to Columbia but switched gears Sunday and will instead host the pregame show in Oxford, Mississippi, where on Saturday No. 12 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky, an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. "SEC Nation" is hosted by Laura Rutledge and features Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) hosts top-ranked Georgia (4-0, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. Georgia, on an eight-game winning streak over the Tigers, is an early 28.5-point favorite.

“SEC Nation” is not expected to appear in Columbia for another game this fall, the source said. MU also has SEC home games against Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Arkansas.

“SEC Nation” has not visited Mizzou’s campus since Eli Drinkwitz took over as head coach for the 2020 season. The show’s last time at MU came on the third week of 2019 when the Tigers hosted West Virginia. The show came to Mizzou three other times since its debut season in 2014: Sept. 9, 2017 vs. South Carolina; Nov. 5, 2015 vs. Mississippi State; and Nov. 1, 2014 vs. Kentucky.