SEC Network, ESPN channels go dark on DISH Network affecting Mizzou, Georgia football

SEC Network, ESPN and all Disney-owned channels were no longer available Saturday on Dish Network and Dish's streaming service Sling TV.

The channels are no longer available as a result of an expiration of a carriage agreement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter say that the channels went dark on Dish and Sling TV at midnight PT/2 a.m. CT on Saturday morning.

"Our contract has expired with The Walt Disney Company. Our goal and priority is to reach a fair agreement to bring their channels back as quickly as possible," Dish tweeted.

Dish Network subscribers will need to find an alternate way to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia football game, which is scheduled to be broadcast on SEC Network. Mizzou and UGA are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Disney is requesting a billion dollar increase in carriage fees from Dish.

“After months of negotiating in good faith, Dish has declined to reach a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement shared by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. “The rates and terms we are seeking reflect the marketplace and have been the foundation for numerous successful deals with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country. We’re committed to reaching a fair resolution, and we urge Dish to work with us in order to minimize the disruption to their customers.”

Missouri comes into the matchup 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Mizzou 17-14 in overtime on Sept. 24.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, UGA defeated Kent State 39-22.

