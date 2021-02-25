SEC reschedules Mizzou-LSU game for March 6

As expected, the Missouri men's basketball team will now host Louisiana State on March 6 as part of the Southeastern Conference's reshuffled schedule for the final weekend of the regular season. Mizzou was initially scheduled to host LSU on Jan. 9, but it was one of two games postponed when MU had to shut down full-team activities after a positive COVID-19 test.

The league has not rescheduled the other game, a home contest against Vanderbilt. Given the SEC tournament is set to begin March 10, the league is unlikely to reschedule both MU's home games against Vandy and Texas A&M, which had to postpone this Saturday's game in Columbia.

The LSU game will serve as MU's senior day game, after which the team's five seniors will be honored during a ceremony. Game time and TV designation will be announced later.

That leaves No. 24 Mizzou (14-7, 7-7 SEC) with two regular-season games left, next Wednesday at Florida and what will likely be the home finale against LSU. Both will likely be considered Quad 1 games for the purpose of the NCAA NET rankings, whereas home games against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M would both be considered Quad 3 games. MU is 6-3 in Quad 1 games. Only Ohio State, Gonzaga and Illinois have won more Quad 1 games.