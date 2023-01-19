SEC says video replay center could have reviewed Arkansas' costly late foul in loss to Mizzou

The Southeastern Conference video replay center incorrectly ruled that it could not review a late offensive foul called in Wednesday’s Missouri-Arkansas men’s basketball game, the SEC said Thursday via its officiating Twitter account.

SEC officiating statement on Arkansas at Missouri #SECMBB game on Jan. 18: pic.twitter.com/XWOZj9YCqe — SEC Officiating (@SECOfficiating) January 19, 2023

With 43 seconds left in the game and the score tied 71-71, Arkansas’ Davonte Davis was called for an offensive charge when he collided with Mizzou’s D’Moi Hodge in the lane, giving Mizzou the ball. It was Davis’ fifth foul.

Game officials Brian Dorsey, Owen Shortt and Tony Greene went to the scorer’s table to review the play — the fifth replay review of the game — but, according to Thursday’s statement from the SEC, the league’s replay center ruled that the play didn’t meet the requirements for review. However, in a game’s final two minutes, the defender’s location relative to the restricted area on a player control foul is reviewable. Without clearance to review the play, the offensive foul stood as called.

On the ensuing possession, Arkansas fouled MU’s Kobe Brown, who sank the go-ahead free throws with 29 seconds left. The Tigers led the rest of the game and won 79-76. Davis led the Razorbacks with 18 points. His replacement in the game, Jalen Graham, committed a costly turnover on Arkansas' next possession when Mizzou’s Nick Honor stole the ball from him in the frontcourt.

Thursday’s statement from the SEC stopped short of saying if the foul should have been changed to a blocking foul on Hodge. There is an exception to the offensive foul/restriction area rule in Rule 10, Section 1 of the NCAA rulebook “when the offensive player leads with a foot or unnatural extended knee or wards off with the arm.” On the play, as Davis barreled into the paint, he led with his left arm just as Hodge lifted his heels off the restricted area circle as he absorbed contact.