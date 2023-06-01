The Southeastern Conference came to a decision on future football scheduling — and punted.

At the league's annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida, the league's presidents and chancellors failed to agree on a long-term football scheduling format and instead decided to play eight conference games in 2024 then revisit the long-term options at a later date.

With the SEC becoming a 16-team conference next year when Oklahoma and Texas become members, the SEC will unveil each team's 2024 opponents during a prime-time TV show on June 14 with game dates being released at a later time. The SEC campus leaders agreed to eliminate divisional play going forward, meaning the top two teams in the league standings will play each other in future conference championship games.

"We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members. It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.

"During this time of change, our fans will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries and begin to see new matchups presented by the addition of two historically successful football programs to the SEC."

By eliminating divisional play, the SEC's new single-standings format will allow every team to play every other team at least two times in a four-year period under both an eight- or nine-game conference schedule.

The SEC had previously unveiled each team's eight opponents through the 2025 season, but Thursday's decision scraps those matchups for 2024. In 2024, Mizzou had been scheduled to host Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Arkansas while playing road games at Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. For now, it's uncertain which eight SEC teams Mizzou will play next season. Under the proposed nine-game format, which Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz and MU's contingent supported, each team would play three permanent opponents and six rotating teams. Arkansas and Oklahoma were expected to be two of MU's permanent opponents with Vanderbilt a possible third.

The SEC will keep intact the mandate that every team plays at least one nonconference game against a team from one of the other four power conferences. For now, Mizzou is scheduled to host Boston College from the ACC on Sept. 14, 2024. MU's other scheduled nonconference games are at home against Murray State (Aug. 31) and Buffalo (Sept. 7) and a game at Massachusetts (Oct. 12), though MU leadership has indicated a preference to cancel some road games against teams from outside of the Power Five.