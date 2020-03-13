SEC shuts down all team activities through April 15

Also, the NCAA committee agreed it would be appropriate to grant a season of eligibility relief for athletes who took part in spring sports. On Thursday, the NCAA canceled all championship events for the winter and spring seasons, essentially ending the spring sport seasons just as they were getting started. All SEC sporting events are suspended through March 30, though unlike other leagues, the SEC has not explicitly canceled the rest of its spring seasons. At Mizzou, those sports are baseball, softball, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis.

Should the NCAA approve an extra year of eligibility for spring athletes that could lead to roster complications and scholarship conflicts once teams add incoming recruits to their teams next season. But in a letter sent to member schools Friday, the NCAA committee recognized that several issues need to be addressed, including financial aid, for athletes to be granted another year of eligibility. The committee will also discuss issues related to seasons of competition for winter sport athletes who were unable to play in conference and NCAA championship events.