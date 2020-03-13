SEC shuts down all team activities through April 15

COLUMBIA, Mo. - While COVID-19 has put the world of college sports in a holding pattern, the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference have acted swiftly to address some concerns and readjust the sports calendar.
On Friday, the SEC suspended all team activities through April 15. That includes games, practices and any team meetings and gatherings. That includes spring football practices. At Mizzou, Eliah Drinkwitz’s team was scheduled to have its fourth spring practice Friday afternoon but canceled that practice earlier in the day.
Now, the rest of the spring practice schedule is in jeopardy. MU’s Black and Gold spring game was scheduled for April 11.
On Thursday, the SEC announced that all competition was suspended until March 30, but after a conference call for the SEC athletics directors on Friday, the league extended the suspension through April 15 and now includes all team activities. Team meetings shall conclude no later than 5 p.m. local time on Monday.
SEC schools will continue to provide athletes with support for academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
At the NCAA level, the organization’s Council Coordination Committee made two major moves in response to COVID-19 on Friday.
First, the committee adopted emergency legislation to institute a temporary recruiting dead period, shutting down all in-person recruiting for every school in every sport through at least April 15. That means teams cannot host recruits on official or unofficial visits, nor can coaches leave their campuses to visit prospects for any in-person contact or evaluations. Coaches are allowed to have phone calls or written correspondence with recruits during this time. The committee will revisit the situation at the end of the dead period. The spring signing period for basketball is scheduled to begin on April 15, which means coaches won’t be able to have face-to-face contact with prospects until the signing period starts, at the earliest.
Also, the NCAA committee agreed it would be appropriate to grant a season of eligibility relief for athletes who took part in spring sports. On Thursday, the NCAA canceled all championship events for the winter and spring seasons, essentially ending the spring sport seasons just as they were getting started. All SEC sporting events are suspended through March 30, though unlike other leagues, the SEC has not explicitly canceled the rest of its spring seasons. At Mizzou, those sports are baseball, softball, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis.
Should the NCAA approve an extra year of eligibility for spring athletes that could lead to roster complications and scholarship conflicts once teams add incoming recruits to their teams next season. But in a letter sent to member schools Friday, the NCAA committee recognized that several issues need to be addressed, including financial aid, for athletes to be granted another year of eligibility. The committee will also discuss issues related to seasons of competition for winter sport athletes who were unable to play in conference and NCAA championship events.
What could those changes mean for Mizzou? All spring sport athletes could receive another year of eligibility, including current seniors, like baseball’s Peter Zimmerman, Art Joven and Austin James and the softball team’s lone senior, pitcher Eli Daniel. What about Reed Nikko? The lone senior on the men’s basketball team had at least one more game to play this season in the SEC tournament, but would the NCAA draw the line at teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament? Seniors like Nikko, who’s set to graduate in May and has said he’s open to playing professionally, might not want another season in college, but legislation could clear a path for seniors in his position to return for another season.
Back to Mizzou football. The NFL has canceled all scouting visits to its team facilities and college campuses, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. That would likely do away with upcoming NFL pro days on college campuses. Mizzou’s pro day was set for next Tuesday, where a handful of draft hopefuls who weren’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine were expected to work out for teams, including offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and cornerback DeMarkus Acy.