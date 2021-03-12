SEC tourney sets up Mizzou-Arkansas Part 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – And now, Part 3.
There are some great threequels in cinema history. “Rocky III.” “Toy Story 3.” “The Bourne Ultimatum.” And, say what you will about those Ewoks, but “Return of the Jedi” makes the cut, too.
Now it’s time for Tigers-Hogs III.
For the first time in series history, Mizzou and Arkansas will meet for the third time in one season in Friday’s SEC tournament quarterfinals. In fact, it’s just the second time in nine SEC seasons Mizzou will face an opponent for a third time. The first time came 2016-17 when Kim Anderson’s Tigers thrice played Ole Miss … and thrice suffered losses.
This is not, however, the first time Mizzou and Arkansas will meet on a neutral court. On Nov. 28, 1980, Eddie Sutton’s Hogs beat Norm Stewart’s Tigers 81-73 at the Great Alaska Shootout. (A whole lot of talent on the floor that night in Anchorage: Ricky Frazier, Jon Sundvold, Steve Stipanovich, Scott Hastings, Darrell Walker)
Friday’s 6 p.m. rematch has a simple storyline: Both teams are closer to full strength. The Tigers upended Arkansas 81-68 at Bud Walton Arena back on Jan. 2, but the Razorbacks were missing power forward and glue guy Justin Smith, the graduate transfer from Indiana who has become, arguably, Arkansas most important player this season since returning from ankle surgery.
Six weeks later, the teams met again but Mizzou was without center Jeremiah Tilmon during his two-game leave of absence following the death of his grandmother. By then, the Hogs were rolling through the SEC. The 86-81 victory, in overtime at Mizzou Arena, was No. 6 in Arkansas’ 11-game winning streak against SEC competition.
Now, the rematch to the rematch.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Cuonzo Martin said after Thursday’s 73-70 win over Georgia. “I felt like in my opinion we had a chance to finish in the top two or three (of the SEC.) You have to say two or three the way Alabama took care of business. But when Tilmon went down it took a lot out of us as a team. (Arkansas) can say the same. Justin Smith didn’t play the first time. Tilmon didn’t play the second time. I’m looking forward to it. As a ball player, it’s what you look forward to.”
Mizzou is 16-6 with Tilmon, 0-2 without him.
Arkansas is 20-1 with Smith, 1-3 without him.
Both are different teams without their most valuable big men.
By know we know the value Tilmon brings the Tigers. Even when he’s not scoring — he had 10 points Thursday but shot just 3 of 8 — his presence forces defenses to make choices and leave MU’s other players open around the court.
Smith will make the occasional 3-pointer, but Tilmon has been a more efficient scorer, more accurate around the rim. He’s also the better rebounder and shot-blocker. Smith has been a more consistent scorer, finishing in double digits in 11 of the last 12 games. At times, he’s more versatile, too. In back-to-back wins over Mizzou and Florida, he averaged 17 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals. Inexplicably the 6-7 forward was not among the 16 players who made the SEC coaches’ first and second-team all-conference teams, but he’s got the stage in Nashville to prove him wrong.
“Obviously Tilmon is such a focal point for Missouri, and it was a very difficult matchup for us in game one,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman told reporters this week. “And certainly Justin makes us a completely different basketball team as well.”
“I look forward to every game,” Smith told reporters earlier this week. “I look forward to every matchup. I’m going to still give my 110 percent and I know he will, too. He’s a good player.”
Here’s a closer look at the matchup:
No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 2 Arkansas
When • 6 p.m.
Where • Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
Series; Last meeting • Arkansas leads 29-24; Arkansas 86-81, OT, Feb. 13, 2021
Records • Missouri 16-8, Arkansas 21-5
TV, radio • SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Arkansas by 5
KenPom prediction • Arkansas 77, Missouri 72
Net rankings • Missouri No. 43, Arkansas No. 15
Arkansas
Probable starters
G Jalen Tate (6-6, Sr.) … 10.9 ppg, 4.0 apg
G Davonte Davis (6-3, Fr.) … 7.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg
G Moses Moody (6-6, Fr.) … 17.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg
F Justin Smith (6-7, Sr.) … 12.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg
F Connor Vanover (7-3, So.) … 7.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Top reserves
G JD Notae (6-1, Jr.) … 12.9 ppg
G Desi Sills (6-2, Jr.) … 8.8 ppg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr.) … 14.1 ppg, 2.9 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 14.2 ppg, 3.8 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 9.8 ppg, 31.4 3pt%
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 8.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 12.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-4, Jr.) … 6.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• WELCOME BACK, X: For all the heat Pinson has taken in this space and others, he put together a strong game Wednesday. With 17 points he led the Tigers in scoring for the first time since the last Arkansas game. He took a few rushed shots, didn’t shoot particularly well — just 4 of 12 from the field — and he mixed two assists and three steals with three turnovers. But he also stalled UGA’s momentum heading into halftime with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer. He made one of the biggest plays of the game with 1:56 left, drawing an iffy foul on a one-handed 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer. Georgia fans surely didn’t’ like that foul call, but Pinson sold it — and then sank all three free throws to put Mizzou back in front by four.
Now, he gets another crack at Arkansas, a team he’s always played well against. In the last four meetings the last two years, he’s averaged 21.3 points and 4.3 assists against the Razorbacks. He’s also rediscovered his 3-point stroke: Over MU’s last three games, he’s shooting 45% from 3.
• TILMON TIME: The last time Tilmon played Arkansas, the Hogs didn’t have an answer for his size and power inside. He scored a then-career high 25 points on 13 shots. Vanover simply can’t guard him. Even though Smith gives up three inches, he figures to trade blows with Tilmon in the paint, especially if backup big man Jaylin Williams isn’t available. He missed Arkansas’ final two regular-season games and the team hasn’t confirmed his status for Friday. Williams’ status is a critical storyline for Friday’s game. Without him, the Hogs will be hard-pressed to keep tabs on both Tilmon and Brown.
Either way, Mizzou will want to see more from Tilmon. Martin was unhappy with his defense on Georgia’s ball screens on Thursday. He thought he could have been more aggressive posting up against UGA’s double teams.
“If they’re doubling Jeremiah we should get clean looks every time,” Martin said. “Like I’ve said to him, ‘Sometimes you have to score through the double.’ I thought he rushed some shots around the rim. … He’s got to embrace the double and not be so quick to pass it out.”
• WHO’S MU'S THIRD GUARD? Mark Smith is back in a funk. He didn’t shoot well against LSU last Saturday. He couldn’t generate any offense against Georgia, just four shots and four points in 21 minutes. He missed a couple free throws. He took only one 3-poitner and it was too quick and ill-timed during MU’s late-game malaise. With Smith struggling, Pickett had a more prominent role in the rotation, playing 17 minutes, the most he’s played in nearly a month. Picket scored eight points on seven shots and finished tied for the team lead in plus/minus at +9. The Tigers need production from that position, whether it’s Smith, Pickett or Torrence Watson off the bench. Watson played five minutes in the first half then didn’t se the floor again in the second half. Georgia outscored MU by eight points with Watson on the floor.
More musings from the first full day of the tournament:
• Nobody feel too sorry for Kentucky. Yes, the Cats finished 9-15 and were ousted by 9 seed Mississippi State, but John Calipari still has the nation’s No. 2-ranked recruiting class coming to Lexington next season. Calipari didn’t’ want to reflect or explain UK’s dismal season after Thursday’s loss, but give him credit for not accepting any pats on the back for his team’s comeback from a 15-point halftime deficit. He quickly dismissed some postgame happy talk about the Cats’ grit.
“No, no, I'm sorry. I coach at Kentucky,” he said. “No, no. I'm happy for them that they fought to get back in it. We had a chance to win. If you noticed, me or the staff, none of us stopped. We didn't stop coaching. We're doing everything we can to give them a chance to win. Here is the problem: We're not on the court. They've got to finish things off. You have to make winning basketball plays. I'm not shooting a shot that cannot be rebounded. I'm not. I'm either getting fouled or I'm making a basket. Or I shoot it and we rebound it. … It's a great lesson for them. This season was a lesson for them. Hopefully, if they self-evaluate, they know where they are as an individual player. They also know this is a team game. If you don't play together, you can't win.”
• Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler needs some help. Tom Crean needs to surround his dynamic point guard with more athletes, more shooters and, here’s an idea, someone taller than 6-8. Earlier this week Crean talked about Mizzou’s luxrury of having a skilled big man, something the Bulldogs severely lack and haven’t had since Nic Claxton entered the 2019 NBA draft.
“It is hard to get size,” Crean said this week. “Jeremiah Tilmon was recruited by probably, at some point in time, everybody in the country. He was a national name from the ninth grade year on. There's a reason: He's skilled, he's big and he's gotten better and better from there. It is hard to find. It's hard to find somebody that has the athleticism, the versatility and the shooting range with that kind of size. To me, the way we want to play, we want to make sure we continue to get bigger but also have the versatility for them to do multiple things. When you can get size like that, there's no question you want that in your program, and you'll work around it. When you can get optimal versatility, that makes a huge difference, and that certainly something we're trying to recruit.”
Say this much for Wheeler: He has big plans for the Bulldogs next year. He said UGA should be a top-five team in the SEC.
“I know to some people that might sound crazy,” said Wheeler, whose team has gone 2-16, 5-13 and 7-11 in SEC play under Crean the last three years. “We've been in a few games right there, a couple possessions here, a couple stops there. We'll be right in these games. … We're changing the culture here one day at a time.”
• On the flip side of optimism, has anyone ever wanted a season to end sooner than South Carolina’s Frank Martin? The Gamecocks had a hellish time getting through COVID — Martin contracted the virus twice — and looked gassed midway through league play. USC lost nine of its last 10 games, seven by double-digit margins and four by 20 or more. The Gamecocks finished just 6-15. He held two starters out of Thursday’s game against Ole Miss for what he described as physical and mental health concerns.
“At the end of the day I'm not going to put winning games above young people's mental health, young people's physical health,” Martin said.
Just don’t use the word disappointing to describe the team’s season. At least not in front of Martin.
“If you want to say I coached bad, be my guest. But to say disappointing after what our players have been through this year, that's sad. That's really sad,” he said after Thursday’s loss to Ole Miss. “You want to say I'm not good at my job, fair game. Go report whatever you feel like you need to report. But it's been hard. It's been a real taxing year. It's really hard.”