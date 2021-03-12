SEC tourney sets up Mizzou-Arkansas Part 3

“It is hard to get size,” Crean said this week. “Jeremiah Tilmon was recruited by probably, at some point in time, everybody in the country. He was a national name from the ninth grade year on. There's a reason: He's skilled, he's big and he's gotten better and better from there. It is hard to find. It's hard to find somebody that has the athleticism, the versatility and the shooting range with that kind of size. To me, the way we want to play, we want to make sure we continue to get bigger but also have the versatility for them to do multiple things. When you can get size like that, there's no question you want that in your program, and you'll work around it. When you can get optimal versatility, that makes a huge difference, and that certainly something we're trying to recruit.”