SEC will require two weekly COVID tests for football players

Mizzou has used PCR tests for its athletes this summer, administered by employees through MU Health Care. The wait time for results has been between 36 and 72 hours, Rex Sharp said this week. In high-risk sports football, basketball, soccer and volleyball, athletes will be required to test once a week when there's not a competition that week.

For football, all coaches, staff and non-competing players are required to wear a face mask/neck gaiter on the sideline. Competing athletes shall wear a neck gaiter that can be used for timeouts and talking to coaches on the sideline. All officials shall wear a face mask/neck gaiter that will be used when physical distancing cannot be achieved. Anyone working the sideline within the team box and directly adjacent to the team box will be required to wear a face mask/neck gaiter on the sidelines at all times. All other individuals provided with field and sideline access who are not allowed in the team box, whether PCR tested or not must remain at least six feet away from the team box and must wear a face mask/neck gaiter at all times