SEC winners and losers after NBA draft deadline

Jeremiah Tilmon: Foot injuries stalled his progress, but fourth-year starter should be among the SEC’s best big men.

Arkansas

Yes, the Hogs parted ways with Mason Jones, the SEC’s top scorer last season, but Eric Musselman should be elated to have Isaiah Joe back for another year, plus Big Ten transfer Justin Smith, to combine with one of the league’s best freshman classes. Leaving through the door via the transfer portal were guard Jalen Harris and Reggie Chaney, off to Georgetown and Houston, respectively.

Staying in school

Isaiah Joe: He missed some time with an injury but will be the SEC’s top returning scorer at 16.9 points per game.

Justin Smith: The senior transfer from Indiana averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers last season.

Going pro

Mason Jones: The SEC’s top scorer (22.0) was first-team All-SEC and led the league in win shares at 6.1.

Alabama