SEC winners and losers after NBA draft deadline

The NBA draft entry deadline has come and gone, leaving a sharper view of what college basketball rosters will look like for the coming season, notably in the Southeastern Conference, where 33 players initially declared for the draft. After the deadline, that number was more than cut in half as only 17 SEC players stayed in the draft.
Here’s an updated glance at the league’s winners and losers from the draft deadline.
FEELING GREAT
LSU
Will Wade sure does live a charmed life. Yes, the Tigers lost talented big man Emmitt Williams to the draft, but their other three prospects all decided to return to Baton Rouge, making LSU a possible preseason SEC favorite when combined with Wade’s top 10 recruiting class.
Going pro
Emmitt Williams: The 6-6 power forward averaged 13.3 points per game but isn’t projected as a sure-fire draft pick.
Staying in school
Darius Days: The versatile 6-6 wing/forward averaged 11.1 points, led LSU in offensive rating.
Ja’Vonte Smart: Wade’s point guard and top playmaker averaged 12.5 points, dished 4.2 assists.
Trendon Watford: The super talented second-team All-SEC pick was team’s No. 2 scorer (13.6) and top rebounder (5.1). Mark him down for preseason first-team All-SEC honors.
Tennessee
The Vols are reloading under Rick Barnes and have to be thrilled that Yves Pons, their most versatile and valuable returning player, is coming back for another season to join a top-five recruiting class. Tennessee will carry Final Four buzz into 2021.
Staying in school
Yves Pons: The SEC’s defensive player of the year averaged 10.8 points and a league-best 2.4 blocks.
Missouri
Cuonzo Martin has the most experienced team in the SEC with juniors and seniors taking up nine of his 12 scholarships. None of MU’s three players who explored their NBA draft stock were going to get drafted, but the Tigers are fortunate to have a veteran core intact.
Staying in school
Xavier Pinson: The second-year young bull from Chicago was among the SEC’s most prolific scoring guards late in the season, averaging 18.9 points in the final nine games.
Mitchell Smith: The versatile defender returns for his fifth year after leading MU with 4.9 rebounds and improving his 3-point stroke.
Jeremiah Tilmon: Foot injuries stalled his progress, but fourth-year starter should be among the SEC’s best big men.
Arkansas
Yes, the Hogs parted ways with Mason Jones, the SEC’s top scorer last season, but Eric Musselman should be elated to have Isaiah Joe back for another year, plus Big Ten transfer Justin Smith, to combine with one of the league’s best freshman classes. Leaving through the door via the transfer portal were guard Jalen Harris and Reggie Chaney, off to Georgetown and Houston, respectively.
Staying in school
Isaiah Joe: He missed some time with an injury but will be the SEC’s top returning scorer at 16.9 points per game.
Justin Smith: The senior transfer from Indiana averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers last season.
Going pro
Mason Jones: The SEC’s top scorer (22.0) was first-team All-SEC and led the league in win shares at 6.1.
Alabama
Like Arkansas, Alabama loses its best all-around player to the draft but returns some critical, veteran pieces to go along with a promising young core. Nate Oats should have one of the SEC’s best teams next season.
Staying in school
Herb Jones: One of the league’s elite defenders, the 6-7 forward averaged 7.9 points last year.
John Petty: The deadly 3-point marksman averaged 14.5 points and shot 44 percent from beyond the arc.
Going pro
Kira Lewis: Oats’ dynamic point guard was an All-SEC first-teamer, averaged 18.5 points and led the SEC with 5.2 assists per game.
FEELING OK
South Carolina
The Gamecocks had just one player explore his stock and, and to no major surprise, A.J. Lawson will rejoin Frank Martin’s team for another season. On the flip side, junior guard Jair Bolden transferred to Butler.
Staying in school
A.J. Lawson: The 6-6 guard is coming back for his junior year after leading the Gamecocks with 13.4 points per game last season.
Florida
On one hand, the Gators return a promising young guard, but their best backcourt player is on the move.
Staying in school
Tre Mann: After averaging 5.3 points per game, the backup point guard and former five-star prospect will return for a his sophomore year.
Andrew Nembhard: One of the league’s most prolific playmakers (11.2 points, 5.6 assists per game) shunned the NBA but transferred to Gonzaga.
Mississippi
No players declared early for the draft, though the Rebels lost junior forward Blake Hinson to Iowa State while adding one of the best high-major transfers in Arizona State’s Romello White, plus Rider’s Dimencio Vaughn.
Texas A&M
Like the Rebels, no Aggies declared early, though A&M added transfer Kevin Marfo, the nation’s leading rebounder last year at Quinnipiac.
Bye, bye, bye
Auburn
The Tigers bid farewell to a strong senior class, plus its most talented player, off to the NBA.
Going pro
Isaac Okoro: The projected lottery pick made the SEC’s All-Defensive Team and All-Freshman Team after posting 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.
Kentucky
It’s another mass exodus for the SEC’s NBA factory. Nobody’s feeling sorry for John Calipari, who also signed the Rivals.com No. 1-ranked class with six four- and five-star recruits.
Going pro
Ashton Hagans: The All-Defensive Team point guard gave UK 11.5 points, 6.4 assists per game.
Tyrese Maxey: The dynamic wing averaged 14 points, 3.2 assists and will be someone’s first-round pick.
E.J. Montgomery: The 6-10 sophomore didn’t blow up the box scores with 6.1 points, 5.4 boards a game.
Immanuel Quickley: The SEC’s player of the year averaged 16.1 points per game and shot a 42.8 percent from 3-point range.
Nick Richards: One of the nation’s most improved players and firs-team All-SEC big man logged 14 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
Kahlil Whitney: The five-star prospect got lost in the rotation and left UK 18 games into the season.
Georgia
Tom Crean’s prized recruit was always pegged as a one-and-done recruit and that’s just what happened.
Going pro
Anthony Edwards: The draft’s potential No. 1 overall pick scored 19.1 points per game, was named SEC freshman of the year and second-team All-SEC.
Rayshaun Hammonds: An efficient scorer and rebounder, the 6-9 big man scored 12.9 points with 7.4 rebounds.
Mississippi State
Ben Howland had five players explore their draft stock and lost his three best players with remaining eligibility.
Staying in school
Abdul Ado: The 6-11 center returns after scoring 5.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds.
Jalen Johnson: The former SLU forward comes to MSU from Louisiana-Lafayette after scoring 15.5 points per game last year.
Going pro
Reggie Perry: SEC player of the year contender was a double-double machine, averaging 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds.
Nick Weatherspoon: Veteran guard gave Howland 11.6 points, 4.1 assists per game.
Robert Woodard II: The 6-7 wing was a valuable second or third scoring option with 11.4 points per game.
Vanderbilt
The record didn’t reflect it, but Jerry Stackhouse had two of the league’s most prolific backcourt players last season—just not together for very long.
Going pro
Saben Lee: The do-everything second-team All-SEC choice averaged 18.6 points and 4.2 assists.
Aaron Nesmith: A knee injury sidelined the possible lottery pick just as SEC play began when he was leading the league with 23 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from 3-point range.
Looking at only the returning players in the SEC who played at least 15 games in 2019-20, here are the leaders in PER (Player Efficiency Rating) and Wins Shares, as measured by BasketballReference.com.
PER
1. Keyontae Johnson, Florida: 23.9
2. John Fulkerson, Tennessee: 23.8
3. Days, LSU: 23.6
4. Alanzo Frink, South Carolina: 20.2
5. Tilmon, Missouri: 19.9
6. Dru Smith, Missouri: 19.4
7. K.J. Buffen, Mississippi: 19.1
8. Tye Fagan, Georgia: 19.0
9. Watford, LSU: 18.9
10. Petty, Alabama: 18.5
WIN SHARES
1. Johnson, Florida: 4.9
2. Fulkerson, Tennessee: 4.6
3. Smith, Missouri: 4.0
4. Days, LSU: 3.6
5. Buffen, Mississippi: 3.4
6. Petty, Alabama: 3.3
7. Jaden Shackelford, Alabama: 3.2
8. Joe, Arkansas: 3.2
9. Pons, Tennessee: 3.1
10. Watford, LSU: 3.0
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.