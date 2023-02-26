 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEC Women's Basketball Tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, game times, TV info

The Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place March 1-5 in Greenville, South Carolina. Games are being played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to stat with the No. 12 seed vs. the No. 13 seed at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1. 

The 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5. The title game is set to be broadcast on ESPN. 

The winner of the Southeastern Conference Tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. 

2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

Download PDF 2023 SEC Women's Basketball bracket
Here's the 2023 Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament bracket and schedule.

Click here for the 2023 Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.

2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 1

First Round

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET, SEC Network 

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network 

Thursday, March 2

Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network 

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, SEC Network 

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, SEC Network

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network 

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Vols vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Saturday, March 4

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Sunday, March 5

Championship

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET, ESPN 

How to watch the 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141. 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

All games can be watched via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.

