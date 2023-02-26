SEC Women's Basketball Tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, game times, TV info

Missouri guard Luraen Hansen, left, drives to the hoop against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) reacts to a basket by a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri guard Sara-Rose Smith (2) drives to the hoop against South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) and Brea Beal, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri forward Hayley Frank secures the ball against South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri guard Lauren Hansen (1) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Raven Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere is defended by Missouri guard Averi Kroenke (21) and Sara-Rose Smith during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri guard Averi Kroenke (21) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) drives to the hoop against Missouri guard Averi Kroenke, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players as South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) checks in during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton, right, and Sarah Linthacum talk during a break in play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, second from left, cheers her teammates on while sitting next to Bree Hall, left, South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere, second from right, and Santa Feagan, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) is fouled by Missouri forward Sarah Linthacum, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston runs onto the court during starting lineup introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston greets a teammate during starting lineup introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina guard Bree Hall stands on the court during pre-game ceremonies before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton watches players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri guard Lauren Hansen (1) listens to head coach Robin Pingeton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri forward Hayley Frank (43) battles for rebounding position against South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina guard Bree Hall dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) grabs a rebound against Missouri forward Sarah Linthacum (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri guard Katlyn Gilbert (10) dribbles the ball against South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina guard Bree Hall shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) plays defense against Missouri guard Katlyn Gilbert (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) drives to the hoop against Missouri guard Ashton Judd (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri forward Sarah Linthacum (20) battles in the paint against South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) watches teammates during warm-ups before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) battles for position against Missouri forward Hayley Frank (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots the ball during warm-ups before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) shoots the ball during warm-ups before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) and Brea Beal (12) watch a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina guard Bree Hall dances during during warm-ups before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri guard Katlyn Gilbert (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game against South Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. South Carolina won 81-51.
Missouri guard Haley Troup (13) drives to the hoop against South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley fist bumps people at the scorer's table before an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, center, assistant coach Jollette Law, right, Raven Johnson, left, and Zia Cooke, second from left, stand prior to the playing of the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri guard Haley Troup (13) is defended by South Carolina guard Brea Beal, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley gestures on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri guard Lauren Hansen (1) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4), Zia Cooke (1), Kierra Fletcher (41), Olivia Thompson, second from left, and Chloe Kitts, left, react to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Missouri guard Sara-Rose Smith (2) and South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
A look at Mizzou vs. South Carolina women's basketball on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina.
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke plays defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina fans wave rally towels before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
