SEC Women's Basketball Tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, game times, TV info

The Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place March 1-5 in Greenville, South Carolina. Games are being played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The single-elimination tournament is scheduled to stat with the No. 12 seed vs. the No. 13 seed at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1.

The 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to conclude with the championship game at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5. The title game is set to be broadcast on ESPN.

The winner of the Southeastern Conference Tournament earns an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

Click here for the 2023 Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament printable bracket.

2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 1

First Round

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Thursday, March 2

Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 11 a.m. CT/noon ET, SEC Network

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Vols vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Saturday, March 4

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Sunday, March 5

Championship

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET, ESPN

How to watch the 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

All games can be watched via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.