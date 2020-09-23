SEC's Greg Sankey: "We're redefining success"

The Southeastern Conference's unprecedented football season kicks off in three days, but SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday he’s still “in the hold my breath moment.”
COVID-19 cases have already forced teams in other conferences to postpone games for the coming weekend, but Sankey is hopeful the SEC can pull off its first slate of seven games Saturday. The SEC canceled all nonconference games and moved to a 10-game league-only schedule over a 12-week period before the SEC championship game on Dec. 19.
Asked Wednesday how he’ll measure success in the SEC this fall, Sankey said it comes down to the start and the finish of the season.
“Today, (success) is a start. So we're close to the starting line,” he said. “Saturday is nowhere near the finish line. We really defined that by saying our focus is naming an SEC champion this year. That resulted in a reconfigured schedule, going to conference-only (games), delaying so that we could start campus/residence life and have some time for that impact to lessen and also to spread out the preparation phase with the idea that that would support the best opportunity to play for a championship. … Being in Atlanta on December 19 naming a conference champion I would define that as a success. Saturday can be a success. The Saturday after it can be a success. We're, we're really redefining success at this point.”
SEC protocols require teams to test their football players three times per week during the season — on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays — with those tests being administered by an independent, third-party provider, PAE. Alabama is the only SEC football program known to be testing its players every day.
The No. 2 Crimson Tide play at Missouri on Saturday.
“I think the number one thing we wanted to do (daily testing) for was player safety,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. “Number two is it gives players peace of mind on a daily basis that the players they’re going out and practice against on the field don't have an issue. And number three I think by doing this on a daily basis you minimize (contact tracing) … from what they did the last three or four days as opposed to what they did in the last 24 hours.”
One SEC protocol could come undone before the season starts: the electric whistles used by on-field officials. Officials have been wearing them attached to their belts, but from what he’s experienced in practices and scrimmages, Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz believes they’re not loud enough.
“I've voiced my personal displeasure with them from what I've had with the officials in our scrimmages,” he said Wednesday. “I think they're dangerous. They're not loud and we’re going to be prone to late hits and piles, which is what we're trying to take out of the game.”
Sankey suggested those won’t be used in this weekend’s games and said the SEC is “in the final moments of looking at a different strategy.”
“Eli's feedback is consistent with what we have observed independently as a conference office staff, what we've heard from officials who have used those (whistles) and what we've heard from coaches and what we've observed in other games,” Sankey said. “We have to understand there's a health and safety implication for stopping the game.”
