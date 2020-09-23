SEC's Greg Sankey: "We're redefining success"

COVID-19 cases have already forced teams in other conferences to postpone games for the coming weekend, but Sankey is hopeful the SEC can pull off its first slate of seven games Saturday. The SEC canceled all nonconference games and moved to a 10-game league-only schedule over a 12-week period before the SEC championship game on Dec. 19.

“Today, (success) is a start. So we're close to the starting line,” he said. “Saturday is nowhere near the finish line. We really defined that by saying our focus is naming an SEC champion this year. That resulted in a reconfigured schedule, going to conference-only (games), delaying so that we could start campus/residence life and have some time for that impact to lessen and also to spread out the preparation phase with the idea that that would support the best opportunity to play for a championship. … Being in Atlanta on December 19 naming a conference champion I would define that as a success. Saturday can be a success. The Saturday after it can be a success. We're, we're really redefining success at this point.”