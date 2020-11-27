 Skip to main content
SEC's latest schedule change sends Arkansas to Mizzou next week
SEC's latest schedule change sends Arkansas to Mizzou next week

SEC shuffles games, pushes back Arkansas-Missouri, UT-Vandy

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, center, gestures on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

The Southeastern Conference has taken an eraser to Missouri's football schedule again. In the league's latest coronavirus schedule scramble, the Tigers will play host to Arkansas next Saturday (Dec. 5) instead of traveling to Mississippi State.

That leaves the Tigers with two games to fill out the final two weeks of the regular season, a road game at Mississippi State and a home game against Georgia. Those games will fall on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

Missouri was set to host Arkansas on Saturday, but the Razorbacks' roster shortages forced the SEC to postpone the game. Mizzou will instead host Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

Alabama was set to play at Arkansas next week, while LSU was hosting Ole Miss. Those games have also changed. Here's how the rest of the SEC schedule looks for Dec. 5:

Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Florida at Tennessee

South Carolina at Kentucky

Texas A&M at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Earlier this month, the SEC instituted a policy allowing the league to scramble the final four weeks of the regular season so that the maximum number of regular-season games can be played. Mizzou's game against Mississippi State becomes the sixth of the Tigers' season that will have changed dates from the 10-game schedule the SEC announced in August, along with games against Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Georgia. Also, MU's game against LSU was originally a road game but moved to Columbia for weather reasons.

“The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion.”

