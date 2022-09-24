See Auburn football fans cheer loudly when Robby Ashford announced as starting quarterback

Entering Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Missouri.
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) stiff-arms San Jose State linebacker Jordan Cobbs (44) as he carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, right, watches quarterback Robby Ashford, left, as he warms up before an NCAA college football game against Mercer Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball as Mercer safety Myles Redding (34) tackles him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Oregon backup quarterbacks from left, Cale Millen, Robby Ashford, Anthony Brown and Bradley Yaffe watch as starting quarterback Tyler Shough warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball as he tries to get around Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) is hit by Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) as he throws the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Robby Ashford: A look at the Auburn football quarterback, Oregon transfer
Here's a look at Robby Ashford, the Auburn football quarterback and transfer from the Oregon Ducks. His hometown is Hoover, Alabama.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Oregon's Robby Ashford runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against Seattle on Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Oregon backup quarterbacks from left, Cale Millen, Robby Ashford, Anthony Brown and Bradley Yaffe watch as starting quarterback Tyler Shough warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford warms up before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball as he tries to get around Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) is hit by Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) as he throws the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford rolls out to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws a pass against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
