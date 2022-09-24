See Auburn football fans cheer loudly when Robby Ashford announced as starting quarterback

The Auburn football team announced a new starting quarterback on Saturday morning. Auburn is going with Robby Ashford as the starter against Missouri.

Ashford, a transfer from Oregon, is making his first start at quarterback for Auburn.

The Auburn football fans liked the choice, and they made that known Saturday morning.

When Ashford was announced the starter on the Jordan-Hare Stadium scoreboard, it received a loud ovation.

Robby Ashford announced as Auburn football starting quarterback vs. Mizzou

The Auburn vs. Mizzou game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17.

Entering Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Missouri.

Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.