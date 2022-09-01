 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See Luther Burden III score TD on direct snap for Mizzou vs. LA Tech football

Louisiana Tech Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III scores as teammate Mitchell Walters (75) watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

Missouri football freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III scored two touchdowns against Louisiana Tech in Thursday's season opener. 

His second touchdown was somewhat unconventional. 

Burden was in the backfield and took a direct snap. 

He lined up directly behind center. He paused then ran to the right side of the offensive line and into the end zone. 

Burden scored with 8:18 left in the third quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Mizzou led LA Tech 31-10. 

Missouri won the game 52-24 vs. Louisiana Tech. Mizzou improved to 1-0 overall, and LA Tech went to 0-1 overall. This is the first meeting between these programs.

Burden finished with two receptions for 12 yards, and he had four carries for 31 yards. 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

