See Mizzou's DeAndre Gholston game-winning bank shot 3-pointer beat UCF basketball

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift his team to a 68-66 win vs. UCF on Saturday at the 2022 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida.

Right after making the shot, Gholston flexed his arms. His Mizzou teammates rushed to mob Gholston and jump on him at half court following the shot.

Gholston banked in the shot after grabbing a ball rolled along the floor by teammate D'Moi Hodge. Gholston made the shot several feet beyond the top of the key.

Bally Sports broadcaster Craig Minervini's call during the shot was, "Final seconds. Hodge moving down, fell. Throws it over for Gholston. He's got it."

With the 3-pointer, he finished with 16 points for Mizzou. Gholston went 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-3 on 3-pointers.

See DeAndre Gholston 3-pointer game-winner for Mizzou basketball vs. UCF

"Hitting that shot, not only did I feel it, my whole entire team felt it, and as you saw, we celebrated like we deserved it," Gholston said shortly after the shot on the Bally Sports broadcast.

Mizzou improved to 10-1 overall. UCF went to 8-3 overall.

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Johnny Dawkins is the UCF men's basketball head coach.