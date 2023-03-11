Missouri men's basketball guard D'Moi Hodge hit a dramatic 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half vs. Alabama basketball on Saturday in the 2023 SEC tournament semifinals.

Mizzou was inbounding the ball with two seconds left on the shot clock, and Sean East II threw the ball to Hodge in the opposite corner of the court.

Hodge got both feet down and threw the ball up as he fell out of bounds. The shot swished through the net with 1.8 seconds left.

It cut the Alabama lead to 31-29 vs. Missouri, and Alabama did not get a shot off to leave Alabama's halftime lead 31-29.

"Without fouling, we wanted to set up a play-action," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said of the shot on ESPN entering halftime. "Obviously, fake to Kobe (Brown) and throw it long to the post route as if we were in football. And we knew D'Moi Hodge was going to be able to get his shot off."

Hodge finished the first half with seven points. It was hit first 3-point attempt of the game.

No. 1 seed Alabama entered the matchup 27-5 overall. Most recently, Alabama defeated No. 9-seeded Mississippi State 72-49 on Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

No. 4 seed Missouri came into the contest 24-8 overall. On Friday, Mizzou beat No. 5-seeded Tennessee 79-71 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

Close 1 of 9 Alabama guard Nimari Burnett (25) and Missouri forward Noah Carter vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots over Missouri guard Nick Honor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) fends off Alabama forward Nick Pringle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Sean East II shoots over Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) An Alabama fan, who had a T-shirt custom made, takes his seat before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Noah Carter dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) drives on Alabama guard Dominick Welch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) drives on Alabama forward Noah Gurley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) reacts after sinking a 3-pointer as Kobe Brown, right, and D'Moi Hodge look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Earlier this season, Alabama defeated Mizzou 85-64 on Jan. 21 in Columbia, Missouri.

Nate Oats is the Alabama men's basketball head coach.