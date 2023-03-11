"Without fouling, we wanted to set up a play-action," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said of the shot on ESPN entering halftime. "Obviously, fake to Kobe (Brown) and throw it long to the post route as if we were in football. And we knew D'Moi Hodge was going to be able to get his shot off."
Hodge finished the first half with seven points. It was hit first 3-point attempt of the game.
No. 1 seed Alabama entered the matchup 27-5 overall. Most recently, Alabama defeated No. 9-seeded Mississippi State 72-49 on Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.
No. 4 seed Missouri came into the contest 24-8 overall. On Friday, Mizzou beat No. 5-seeded Tennessee 79-71 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.
Alabama guard Nimari Burnett (25) and Missouri forward Noah Carter vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots over Missouri guard Nick Honor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) fends off Alabama forward Nick Pringle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Missouri guard Sean East II shoots over Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
An Alabama fan, who had a T-shirt custom made, takes his seat before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Missouri forward Noah Carter dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) drives on Alabama guard Dominick Welch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) drives on Alabama forward Noah Gurley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) reacts after sinking a 3-pointer as Kobe Brown, right, and D'Moi Hodge look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
A look at Mizzou vs. Alabama basketball in the 2023 SEC tournament
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Alabama men's basketball game in the 2023 SEC tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11.
Earlier this season, Alabama defeated Mizzou 85-64 on Jan. 21 in Columbia, Missouri.
Nate Oats is the Alabama men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.