See Mizzou's Luther Burden 78-yard punt return touchdown vs. Abilene Christian football

Abilene Christian Missouri Football

Missouri's Luther Burden III runs a punt back 78-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Missouri football scored its first points against Abilene Christian University without the offense taking the field. 

Mizzou freshman Luther Burden III received the punt at the end of ACU's first possession, and Burden returned the punt 78 yards for a touchdown with 13:43 left in the first quarter. 

After an extra point from Harrison Mevis, Missouri led Abilene Christian 7-0. 

Burden's punt return for a touchdown came after a 46-yard punt by ACU's Logan Burke from the ACU 32-yard line. 

See Mizzou's Luther Burden III punt return TD vs. ACU football 

Burden received the punt at the Missouri 22-yard line, and he darted to the right sideline and followed the sideline to the end zone. 

Mizzou came into the matchup 1-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas State defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10. 

ACU entered the contest 2-0 overall. On Sept. 10, Abilene Christian defeated Prairie View A&M 21-13. 

This is the first meeting between the two programs.

A look at Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian football on Sept. 17, 2022

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Abilene Christian University football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. 

1 of 30

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Keith Patterson is the Abilene Christian University football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

