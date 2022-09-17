See Mizzou's Luther Burden 78-yard punt return touchdown vs. Abilene Christian football

Missouri football scored its first points against Abilene Christian University without the offense taking the field.

Mizzou freshman Luther Burden III received the punt at the end of ACU's first possession, and Burden returned the punt 78 yards for a touchdown with 13:43 left in the first quarter.

After an extra point from Harrison Mevis, Missouri led Abilene Christian 7-0.

Burden's punt return for a touchdown came after a 46-yard punt by ACU's Logan Burke from the ACU 32-yard line.

See Mizzou's Luther Burden III punt return TD vs. ACU football

Burden received the punt at the Missouri 22-yard line, and he darted to the right sideline and followed the sideline to the end zone.

Mizzou came into the matchup 1-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas State defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10.

ACU entered the contest 2-0 overall. On Sept. 10, Abilene Christian defeated Prairie View A&M 21-13.

This is the first meeting between the two programs.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Keith Patterson is the Abilene Christian University football head coach.

