See the trailer for ESPN, SEC Network's college basketball documentary 'Southern Hoops'

SEC Network and ESPN have released a trailer for its upcoming college basketball documentary series titled "Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball."

The seven-part documentary series debuts Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

A new episode will be released each Monday night at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET from Jan. 30 through March 13.

Former Mizzou men's basketball player Jordan Clarkson is shown in the trailer. Clarkson played at Mizzou in 2013-14. He played at Tulsa from 2010-12 before transferring to Missouri and sitting out a season.

Fritz Mitchell is directing the series. He also created "Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football."

The trailer's narrator says:

"This is the South where the stories runneth deep as our love for the game. Where a ball and a rim become tools for change. ... The fuel to fight for what's right. Where a court becomes a refuge and a stage for self expression. This is where Rupp laid the foundation for Big Blue Nation. Where Trish started her assent to the summit. Down here, one team's hell is another's hog heaven. And a rich history is the dawn of a brighter future. We're talking about larger than life characters. The bold, the breathtaking, the trailblazing. The home of Pistol and Diesel, 'Nique, and Chuck. Ace and A'ja. Names and faces that transform college basketball forever. Yeah, this is the SEC. And this is our story."

The first episode will focus on 1930-59. Each ensuing episode will span about a decade and conclude with episode seven spanning 2012-22.

In addition to Clarkson, other basketball players from the Southeastern Conference included in the trailer are Florida's Joakhim Noah, Alabama's Robert Horry, LSU's Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then known as Chris Jackson), LSU's Shaquille O'Neal, LSU's Pete Maravich, Georgia's Dominique Wilkins, Auburn's Charles Barkley, South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, and Tennessee's Candace Parker.

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐬: 𝐀 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐄𝐂 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 🏀



A 7-part SEC Storied documentary series chronicling the origin & progression of basketball in the @SEC debuts January 30th. pic.twitter.com/eEoGVxBz2v — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 18, 2023

Some of the Coaches included in the trailer are LSU's Dale Brown, Florida's Billy Donovan, Kentucky's Adolph Rupp, Kentucky's Rick Pitino, Kentucky's John Calipari, Tennessee's Pat Summitt, Arkansas' Nolan Richardson, South Carolina's Dawn Staley, and Kentucky's Tubby Smith.

