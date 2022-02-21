Seniors emerge in new roles for Mizzou football

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Select Mizzou football seniors met with reporters today to preview spring practices, which kick off on Friday. Here are some quick hits from those interview …

• Talk to enough players and two names pop up as emerging leaders within the program: wide receiver Barrett Banister and D-tackle Darius Robinson. Banister decided around the time of the bowl game that he wanted to return for a sixth season. How crazy is this: Newly hired Jacob Peeler will be his FIFTH receivers coach at Mizzou in six years. Andy Hill (2017), A.J. Ofodile (2018), Garrick McGee (2019), Bush Hamdan (2020-21) and now Peeler.

Banister, the team leader with 93 career receptions, didn’t sound too conflicted about coming back for season No. 6.

“I feel like looking down the road, I probably would have regretted (not coming back),” he said, “and wished I would have played another year.”

• Jayden Jernigan is not a prototypical SEC defensive tackle at just 275 pounds. The newly arrived transfer from Oklahoma State hopes to reach 280 by the start of the season. How does he make up for the lack of bulk?

“My quickness,” he said. “And then I'm a big technique guy. So for me, if my technique’s not 100 percent, I'll get mad at myself. I just make sure I got technique and I have quickness, and then nobody's gonna beat me off the ball.”

• The team has a handful of new jersey numbers:

Tailback B.J. Harris, No. 0

Receiver Tauskie Dove, No. 1

Receiver Chance Luper, No. 2

Cornerback D.J. Jackson, No. 12

Offensive lineman Connor Tollison, No. 55

• The D-line group returns four redshirt freshmen who either missed all of last season with injuries or rarely saw the field. Defensive ends Travion Ford and Arden Walker played some last year but preserved their year of eligibility. End Jonathan Jones and tackle Ky Montgomery both suffered knee injuries before the season but could compete for roles this fall. Montgomery, listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, played on the edge in high school but is meeting with the tackles this spring, not the end.

“Honestly that whole group, me personally, I think those any of those guys can show up this year,” senior tackle Realus George Jr. said. “They have more to prove and I think they’re all ready.”

• After the season, safety Martez Manuel underwent left elbow surgery for a torn UCL that he suffered in the third game of the season last fall. He played the rest of the year with the injury before sitting out the bowl game. He expects to be cleared for non-contact drills during for the final couple weeks of spring practices. ... Also recovering from offseason surgery is kickoff specialist Sean Koetting, who had a shoulder procedure the morning after the Armed Forces Bowl. Koetting is in place to win the punting job this fall in addition to his kickoff duties.

• Another player taking an active leadership role within the locker room: Brady Cook. The redshirt sophomore quarterback, along with Banister, has organized regular hot yoga sessions for players from both sides of the ball. Cook has been speaking up more around teammates and sitting in on other position group meetings, making a concerted effort to earn trust within the locker room.

“I thought Brady Cook took a huge step last season,” offensive lineman Connor Wood said. “He's actually coming into our offensive line meetings and asking questions and saying, ‘Hey, what would we do with this (play)?’ That’s what I want. As an offensive lineman that's what I want in a quarterback.”

No player has been around the Mizzou offense longer than Banister. How does he size up the two in-house QB candidates Cook and redshirt freshman Tyler Macon?

“I think both of them are competitors,” he said. “They both love their teammates. Both are willing to put their bodies on the line. I think that's the first thing that sticks out the most about them. And I think both of them bring good leadership qualities. (They’re) not someone that goes into the huddle, and you're not sure what they're going to be saying, as if the moment’s too big for them, so to speak.”

• Speaking of first impressions, there’s a new receiver on the team this semester. You might have heard of Luther Burden III. What’s impressed Banister most about the five-star wideout?

“His willingness to learn,” he said. “He didn't come in like he was the top recruit in the country as a receiver, which he was hearing that. But he's came in and he's made himself just another freshman, ready to learn, ready to go to work. I'm excited to see him on the field Friday because he’s done a really good job with routes on air, great in the classroom, meeting room, stuff like that. He’s done everything he's been asked to do.”

• Later this week Mizzou plans to officially announce some staff changes, including the promotion of safeties coach Blake Baker to defensive coordinator. But what about scheme changes? This much is clear: The Tigers will stick with a four-man base defensive front. Newly hire D-line coach Kevin Peoples is working exclusively with the ends; Al Davis is working with the D-tackles. (More on their position group in tomorrow’s position preview.) As for the scheme itself …

“I'm kind of just waiting to see,” Manuel said. “I hope things are similar because I feel like there at the end (of the season) we were really starting to pick up momentum on the defensive side of the ball. Finally, getting the calls and plays and just playing together. I really hope that things stay the same or similar. Of course you can’t keep the exact same defense, but if it's where we get bring a new guy in and he's running a completely new system, this will be my third DC in three years, so I'm down for the ride and I'm ready to learn.”

• No hard feelings with former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks departure for the NFL. After running the Mizzou defense in 2021, Wilks returned to the Carolina Panthers to coach their secondary and serve as passing game coordinator.

“He never quit on us, and he never blamed us,” Manuel said. “All he did was motivate us and tell us that we could do it. I feel like there at the end we really started to play for him and play for his job security. … The entire defense really cherished him and loved him. So we're really happy for him that he's in Carolina.”

• Cody Schrader didn’t leave a starting job at Truman State to ride the bench. He expects to play on every special teams units and believes he can earn a role in the running back rotation. The St. Louis native grew up a Mizzou fan but only received scholarship offers from Division II and a FCS programs coming out of Lutheran South. Purdue, Ole Miss, among other Power 5 teams, invited him as a walk-on, but he headed to Kirksville instead and last fall led all Division II players in rushing with more than 2,000 yards. Eli Drinkwitz personally recruited him to join the Tigers as a preferred walk-on.

“I knew Tyler Badie was leaving and I knew Dawson Downing was leaving,” Schrader said. “There's an opportunity to win the starting spot or even be a 1-2 guy and a special teams guy. That’s something I'm really gonna hone in on, special teams, right away. Because I do have two years of eligibility. So I'm not looking just to be a starting guy, because I know I'm new. It's gonna be a big transition, the speed of the game and everything. So I'm really just focused on trying to win a spot on special teams, play on all four phases and see if I can contribute as much as I can. And we'll see at the end the day what happens.”

