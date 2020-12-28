Separating fact from fiction over Mizzou's Music City Bowl fallout

Are we really going to believe a team that surpassed everyone’s expectations by finishing third in the SEC East Division was ducking Iowa? (Yes, it’s true, Mizzou backed out of a series with Iowa set for 2005-08.) In this matchup, the Hawkeyes were a decided favorite after finishing their shortened regular season on a six-game winning streak. But like Mizzou, Iowa didn’t beat any teams that finished with a winning record. And, like Mizzou, a couple standout Iowa players had already entered the NFL draft. Was this going to be a mismatch? Perhaps. But Drinkwitz had 100,000 reasons to play this game. Remember, under the terms of his contract, if he notches eight wins or wins a bowl game in his first two seasons, he gets an automatic one-year extension on his deal and his salary increases by $100,000 for each remaining year on his deal. That’s not to say he would have put a depleted roster at risk for personal gain, but there were some tangible incentives on the line. A sixth win would have clinched a winning record — the first for a first-year Mizzou coach since Warren Powers 42 years ago. Also, Larry Rountree pledged to play in the game and needed 28 yards to clinch a 1,000-yard season. Instead, his college career ended on a forgettable day in Starkville.