Several starters appear on Mizzou injury report

The Tigers (3-4, 0-3 SEC) will definitely be without slot receiver Mookie Cooper, who's been nursing a foot injury since preseason camp. Cooper has missed two games this season already.

Among those listed as questionable is nickelback Kris Abrams-Draine, one of MU's more productive defensive players this season. He went down with an injury early against Texas A&M in MU's last game Oct. 16. Also questionable, slot receiver Barrett Banister, who's been in and out of the lineup this year; defensive tackle Akial Byers; cornerback Allie Green IV; and center Mike Maietti, who has started all 17 games the last two seasons.