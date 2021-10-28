Several starters appear on Mizzou injury report

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's injury report for Saturday's game at Vanderbilt looks grim.
The Tigers (3-4, 0-3 SEC) will definitely be without slot receiver Mookie Cooper, who's been nursing a foot injury since preseason camp. Cooper has missed two games this season already.
Another 10 regulars in Eli Drinkwitz's rotation are listed as questionable or doubtful for the 2 p.m. kickoff in Nashville.
Among those listed as questionable is nickelback Kris Abrams-Draine, one of MU's more productive defensive players this season. He went down with an injury early against Texas A&M in MU's last game Oct. 16. Also questionable, slot receiver Barrett Banister, who's been in and out of the lineup this year; defensive tackle Akial Byers; cornerback Allie Green IV; and center Mike Maietti, who has started all 17 games the last two seasons.
Considered doubtful for Saturday: cornerback Ish Burdine, receiver Chance Luper, safety Shawn Robinson and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr.
Mizzou will also be without right guard Case Cook (shoulder) and defensive end Chris Turner (knee), both out with season-ending injuries.