Shooting woes, endless whistles plague Mizzou at Auburn

It’s Wednesday morning and Missouri was just called for another foul at Auburn.
Just kidding, but if Cuonzo Martin got any sleep on the flight home Tuesday night he surely heard a bleating whistle in his dreams.
Let’s get to some post-mortem takeaways from No. 12 Missouri’s 88-82 loss on the Plains.
• As brilliantly as Auburn’s Sharife Cooper played in his sixth college game, Mizzou isn’t going to beat a prolific offensive team like Auburn with Xavier Pinson and Mark Smith shooting a combined 4 of 22 from the field. Pinson’s 3-point show at Tennessee on Saturday was more of an outlier kind of night for the point guard, but the defensive assignment on Cooper seemed to leave Pinson out of sorts on the offensive end.
As for Smith, Martin made a keen observation after the game: Why is he trying to shoot from NBA range? The Tigers fell into that habit last year, making the deeper 3-point line deeper by hoisting well beyond the arc.
“I think the biggest key for Mark is getting his shots on the 3-point line,” Martin said. “For whatever reason he’s shooting the ball deep. He shot three or four tough 3s, meaning, so far off the line. That’s a tough shot. Shot selection in timely situations … you have to be able to move the ball so you can get what you want to get.”
• Credit Auburn’s Bruce Pearl for doing something Martin is usually reluctant to try: He went zone.
Pearl switched to a matchup zone defense for long stretches to keep his best players out of foul trouble. The zone seemed to make Mizzou passive and indecisive on the perimeter and forced some ugly 3-pointers. Players not named Dru Smith shot just 3 of 21 from deep. Mitchell Smith and Kobe Brown both uncorked ill-timed 3s from the top of the key. They were open by design.
“It was kind of hard to tell really what kind of zone it was,” Dru Smith said. “They were just kind of here and there and then they were just making good plays at the rim.”
“We played a lot of zone,” Pearl said. “As soon as we went man-to-man, Cuonzo Martin, he’s a great coach, he went right to Pinson. And as soon as he put Pinson back into the game, we went right at him.”
• Cooper has played just six college games but has seemingly convinced the officials that any slight contact is a foul on the defense. Mizzou prides itself on playing hard-nosed defense without fouling, but the whistles never stopped Tuesday. Cooper is precociously crafty when it comes to initiating contact and then selling the bump like he’s the one absorbing the foul. More often then not, Tuesday’s crew gave him the benefit of the doubt: He attempted 21 free throws, just six fewer than Missouri’s entire team.
That said, if I’m filling out my All-SEC ballot today, Cooper is on the first team. He’s the most explosive and offensively gifted guard in the league right now. ESPN analyst Dane Bradshaw compared him to former Kentucky point guard Tyler Ulis and former Auburn point guard Jared Harper. Here’s his most similar metrics comp according to KenPom: Ja Morant. I can buy that.
Auburn fans, enjoy the next five weeks of Cooper, because he doesn’t seem long for the college game.
“The key is to try to keep him in front of you,” Martin said. “It's easier said than done because he’s shifty, he’s fast and he’s got multiple screens coming at him. I don’t think so much he beat Dru Smith and those guys 1 on 1, but when he maneuvers through those ball screens then he’s got your bigs on their heels attacking downhill. He did a great job of getting to the free throw line and getting fouled. Then you become passive as a defense and he’s allowed to make plays.”
• Martin resisted any urge to rip the officials and draw a fine after the game, but Mizzou faithful surely found two calls especially suspect: Mitchell Smith dived on the floor for a loose ball and somehow was called for a foul on the Auburn ball-handler who fumbled the dribble. Pinson’s fourth foul was a bang-bang block or charge, but he seemed to be set when Cooper bowled him over.
Mizzou’s 31 fouls tied for the team’s most in a game under Martin. Twice last season the Tigers were whistled for 31 fouls, including the home win over Auburn. That game was also the only previous time an opponent attempted 40 or more free throws against Mizzou under Martin — 46 in last year’s meeting.
“That’s tough because that's who we are,” Dru Smith said. “We want to be intense on the defensive end and get up in you. But we have to adjust to how the game’s being called. We have to do better, especially there in the second half, just trying to make those adjustments, keeping our hands out and just making straight up plays at the rim.”
• It feels like nitpicking to point out Jeremiah Tilmon’s struggles at the foul line. He did so much else for the Tigers and had been inching closer to 70% for the season heading into Tuesday’s game, when he missed eight of 11.
“I think he’s a better shooter than that,” Martin said. “It just didn’t go for him.”
Once again, though, Tilmon proved he can be a lethal rim protector without drawing fouls. He’s never been much of a shot-blocker in his career despite all that size and strength in the paint. He blocked just two shots through Mizzou’s first nine games this season. In the last four, he’s swatted 14 shots, including a career-best six on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the senior matched his career-high with 35 minutes and was the rare Mizzou player who was never in foul trouble, finishing with just three.
• Caption Obvious point of the night: Mizzou has to finish stronger at the rim. Twenty missed layups and dunks.
On Auburn’s 14 blocks, Martin said, “I think most of them I saw from the sideline we didn’t go up strong. We didn’t make contact and keep our heads up and finish.”
Auburn had the smallest player on the floor but ranks No. 10 nationally in average height. Mizzou didn’t respond well to all that size.
“We have some weaknesses, we have some warts, but we have some length,” Pearl said. “With the verticality rules now, but as long as we can slide and jump and maintain a little vertically, there’s going to be contact, but as long as you can go from Point A and land at Point A, they typically will let you play out of that.”
• Auburn doesn’t have the most illustrious basketball tradition, but the Tigers had a celebrity alum courtside on Tuesday. Since joining the SEC, Mizzou is now 0-2 at Auburn Arena with Charles Barkley in the crowd.
“Ah man, I think it was a huge motivator,” Chris Moore said of Sir Charles’ presence. “He came into the locker room before the game. He talked to some of the guys, kind of gave us a little confidence. Just having somebody like him out there, a Hall of Famer, watching our game and playing as good as we did and beating a ranked team in Missouri, it was great to have him out there and let him know that the tradition is still going.”
• This wasn’t a pretty game for Mizzou, but it’s not a bad loss. Keep in mind, Auburn was favored. Why? Cooper. Auburn didn’t have a true point guard until he became eligible. Now, Auburn has won four of five, with the only blemish a two-point loss at Arkansas. Once Auburn gets past Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge game against No. 2 Auburn, don’t be surprised to see the Tigers turn this into a long SEC winning streak with upcoming games against Georgia, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and the Mississippi schools. Cooper won’t be playing in the postseason this year, but Auburn appears poised to finish in the top half of the league standings after an 0-4 start.
For Mizzou, splitting road games against Tennessee and Auburn makes for a productive road trip for this program moving forward, with two winnable home games coming up against TCU and Kentucky before a huge test at home against Alabama. Mizzou dropped just two spots at KenPom after Tuesday’s loss, from No. 32 to 34, and four spots in the NET rankings, from No. 23 to 27. The Tigers are 5-2 in Quad 1 wins, trailing only Gonzaga (six) and tied with Baylor (five), far and away the two best teams in the country.
Here's validation that Mizzou has elevated its status in the SEC: Pearl counted this as a huge victory for Auburn.
"Well, that’s the best win of the year so far, against a really, really good team in Missouri," Pearl said. "A veteran team and a team that we couldn't beat last year. We had a great game at Missouri last year. They played great. We played really pretty well. Went there with just two losses. They gave us our third loss. We only had five last year. And they brought everybody back. A very experienced team."
"They're one of the best teams in the country," Cooper said, "so we feel like we can compete with anybody after you've won one of those games."