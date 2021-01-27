Shooting woes, endless whistles plague Mizzou at Auburn

Auburn had the smallest player on the floor but ranks No. 10 nationally in average height. Mizzou didn’t respond well to all that size.

“We have some weaknesses, we have some warts, but we have some length,” Pearl said. “With the verticality rules now, but as long as we can slide and jump and maintain a little vertically, there’s going to be contact, but as long as you can go from Point A and land at Point A, they typically will let you play out of that.”

• Auburn doesn’t have the most illustrious basketball tradition, but the Tigers had a celebrity alum courtside on Tuesday. Since joining the SEC, Mizzou is now 0-2 at Auburn Arena with Charles Barkley in the crowd.

“Ah man, I think it was a huge motivator,” Chris Moore said of Sir Charles’ presence. “He came into the locker room before the game. He talked to some of the guys, kind of gave us a little confidence. Just having somebody like him out there, a Hall of Famer, watching our game and playing as good as we did and beating a ranked team in Missouri, it was great to have him out there and let him know that the tradition is still going.”