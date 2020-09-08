Shortage of NFL players reflects Mizzou's recent struggles in SEC

MU's 13 NFL players isn't an alarming figure on a national level: Only 35 programs have more, according to the NCAA's count, and 26 Power Five teams have fewer, including Michigan State (12), Oklahoma State (12), Illinois (10), Kansas State (nine), Louisville (nine), Minnesota (nine), Arizona State (seven), Baylor (seven) and Washington (seven).

But, in the scope of the SEC, the league Mizzou chose to join nearly a decade ago, the Tigers are falling behind in the NFL player department. This shortage of NFL players should not come as a surprise if you’ve paid attention to the last four NFL drafts. Missouri has not produced more than two picks in a draft since 2016 and has just six picks overall in the 2017-20 drafts. Only four of those six draft picks are on current rosters — with J’Mon Moore and Terry Beckner Jr. out of the league for now. Also, veteran Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines opted out this season.