Shortage of NFL players reflects Mizzou's recent struggles in SEC

COLUMBIA, Mo. - After Gary Pinkel’s first season at Mizzou, his mentor gave him a piece of advice that would soon define the program’s trajectory.
“Get more guys drafted and you’ll start winning more games,” Don James told his apprentice over a round of golf.
By no coincidence, Pinkel started to win more games once his rosters were full of more players who’d play on Sundays.
Now, as the Tigers prepare for their ninth season in the Southeastern Conference — two coaching changes later — the program’s relative lack of NFL presence is noticeable again.
By the SEC’s count, 355 players from SEC programs survived NFL cuts this weekend and earned a spot on the league’s 53-man rosters. That’s the good news for Mizzou. Eliah Drinkwitz can sell the promise of the NFL as a realistic part of his sales pitch. (The NCAA has the SEC's count at 348.)
Here’s the not as swell news: The Tigers are near the bottom of the SEC with just 13 players on NFL rosters. Only Kentucky and Vanderbilt have fewer, both with 12.
The SEC listed just 12 players from Mizzou but inadvertently left off Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse. The SEC totals also don’t include players who have been signed to practice squads. Mizzou has at least four practice squad players across the league.
MU's 13 NFL players isn't an alarming figure on a national level: Only 35 programs have more, according to the NCAA's count, and 26 Power Five teams have fewer, including Michigan State (12), Oklahoma State (12), Illinois (10), Kansas State (nine), Louisville (nine), Minnesota (nine), Arizona State (seven), Baylor (seven) and Washington (seven).
But, in the scope of the SEC, the league Mizzou chose to join nearly a decade ago, the Tigers are falling behind in the NFL player department. This shortage of NFL players should not come as a surprise if you’ve paid attention to the last four NFL drafts. Missouri has not produced more than two picks in a draft since 2016 and has just six picks overall in the 2017-20 drafts. Only four of those six draft picks are on current rosters — with J’Mon Moore and Terry Beckner Jr. out of the league for now. Also, veteran Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines opted out this season.
Here’s a look at Mizzou’s 13 players on NFL rosters — and how that ranks within the SEC.
Mizzou players on NFL rosters
Beau Brinkley, long snapper, Titans
Chase Daniel, quarterback, Lions
Yasir Durant, offensive guard, Chiefs*
Jordan Elliott, defensive tackle, Browns*
Blaine Gabbert, quarterback, Buccaneers
Markus Golden, linebacker, Giants
Charles Harris, defensive end, Falcons
Drew Lock, quarterback, Broncos
Connor McGovern, center, Jets
Mitch Morse, center, Bills
Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end, Broncos*
Sheldon Richardson, defensive tackle, Browns
Aldon Smith, defensive end, Cowboys
*rookie
Mizzou players on NFL practice squads
Evan Boehm, guard/center, Bills
Trystan Colon-Castillo, center, Ravens
Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, guard, Jaguars
Tucker McCann, kicker, Titans
SEC players on NFL rosters, ranked by player
1. Alabama 57
2. LSU 42
3. Florida 38
4. Georgia 33
5. Texas A&M 29
6. Auburn 25
7. South Carolina 25
8. Mississippi State 22
9. Tennessee 21
10. Ole Miss 14
11. Arkansas, Missouri 13
13. Kentucky, Vanderbilt 12
We’re not breaking any news here, but NFL talent absolutely correlates to victories. Over the last five seasons (2015-20), here’s how the 14 SEC schools rank for regular-season conference victories:
1. Alabama 36
2. Georgia 30
3. LSU 29
4. Florida 27
5. Auburn 22
6. Texas A&M 21
Stop right there. Flip around a few teams but you’ve got the same top six schools in terms of NFL players on current rosters.
7. Kentucky, Mississippi State 18
9. South Carolina, Tennessee 16
11. Missouri, Ole Miss 14
13. Vanderbilt 10
14. Arkansas 9
• Kentucky is the outlier. The Cats have just started to put more players in the NFL the last few years but have built a winning tradition without a large representation in the pros.
• South Carolina, meanwhile, is a team that hasn’t capitalized on its NFL talent. The Gamecocks have almost twice as many NFL players as Missouri but only two more conference wins.
• Alabama checks in with 16 percent of the SEC’s players on the NFL rosters, more than Arkansas, Kentucky, Mizzou and Vandy combined. Alabama and LSU together account for 28 percent of the SEC players in the NFL.
• Missouri and Alabama are tied for the most quarterbacks to make NFL rosters with three each: Daniel, Gabbert and Lock for the Tigers and Jalen Hurts (Eagles), AJ McCarron (Texans) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) for the Tide. The other 12 SEC teams have only eight quarterbacks on NFL rosters. Auburn and Georgia are the only other SEC schools with multiple QBs in the league. The SEC’s count of NFL players does not include players who began at SEC schools and transferred elsewhere, which explains by Broncos backup Jeff Driskel isn’t among the 355. He started his college career as a Gator then transferred to Louisiana Tech. Same for Arizona’s Kyler Murray (Texas A&M to Oklahoma) and Washington’s Kyle Allen (Texas A&M to Houston).
• Four of MU’s NFL players never played a game in the SEC and played their entire college career in the Big 12: Brinkley, Daniel, Gabbert and Smith.
