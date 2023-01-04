Sign up for Dave Matter's weekly Mizzou sports newsletter

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The University of Missouri sports beat never stops and Post-Dispatch readers now have a new source for Mizzou sports content: Mizzou Matters, a weekly newsletter that will take an exclusive look at the Mizzou sports orbit.

Every Friday, I’ll share thoughts on what just happened in MU sports, what’s coming up next as well as a peek behind the press pass to see what’s happening in my world on the Mizzou beat, including content you won’t find elsewhere in the Post-Dispatch or STLtoday.com.

The best news is the newsletter is free to read and will be delivered to your inbox every Friday. Just visit stltoday.com/newsletters, and scroll down to Mizzou Matters to add it to your subscription preferences.

