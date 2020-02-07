Six Mizzou players invited to NFL combine

TE Albert Okweugbunam

Grade: 6.30. Will be starter within first two seasons.

"Okwuegbunam will force evaluators into deciding priorities as his pros and cons list is fairly polarizing. His routes are raw and inefficient. He isn't difficult to cover when he's asked to gather and break, but he has speed to separate on over routes and seam attacks when he opens and goes. His ability to win with the ball in the air -- especially in the end zone is outstanding. He's not a physical blocker and is better suited as a move tight end. Scouts question his overall toughness as a player, but the potential is very high, which makes him a classic boom-or-bust prospect." - Zierlein