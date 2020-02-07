Six Mizzou players invited to NFL combine

Six former Missouri players were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. That's one for every victory the Tigers had last fall.
The NFL released the full list of 337 players invited to the combine on Friday, and while Mizzou had a few draft candidates conspicuously left off the list, the MU still ranked in the top half of the Southeastern Conference with its six invited players.
Here are the six: quarterback Kelly Bryant, offensive linemen Trystan Colon-Castillo and Yasir Durant, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and linebacker Cale Garrett.
Among MU's draft-eligble players not invited to the pre-draft showcase in Indianapolis: cornerback DeMarkus Acy, receivers Johnathan Johnson and Jonathan Nance, offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms and kicker/punter Tucker McCann.
Colon-Castillo, Elliott and Okwuegbunam all left Mizzou with one more available year of eligibility. Garrett made the list despite missing most of the 2019 season with a torn pectoral tendon.
The NFL combine runs Feb. 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis.
Overall, 93 players from SEC teams were invited, led by national champion Louisiana State with a whopping 16. Here are the SEC combine invites by school:
LSU 16
Alabama, Georgia 10
Auburn 9
Florida 8
Mississippi State 7
Missouri 6
South Carolina, Tennessee 5
Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M 4
Vanderbilt 3
Kentucky 2
Here's what the NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about five of Mizzou's six combine participants on their NFL.com draft profiles. Garrett, still recovering from his season-ending injury, doesn't have a complete analysis on the NFL.com site:
QB Kelly Bryant
Grade: 5.40. Priority free agent
"He doesn't have to be Trevor Lawrence or Drew Lock to play in the NFL, but he does need to throw with much better accuracy, velocity and field vision. While he's a capable runner, he's not a playmaker on the ground, so any role as a zone-read option should not be overstated. He has NFL size and toughness, but the tape does not work in his favor and his chance may come as an undrafted free agent." - Lance Zierlein
C Trystan Colon-Castillo
Grade: 5.40. Priority free agent
"Sawed off center-only prospect lacking contact balance and functional length for prolonged battles against NFL size. He has good football intelligence, plays with effort and possesses adequate lateral quickness for some outside zone blocks, but lacks the range to get to all of them. He doesn't have a standout play characteristic to make up for a lack of NFL traits and will be hard-pressed to hold his own against the size and strength he would be tasked with blocking on a regular basis." - Zierlein
OT Yasir Durant
Grade: 6.14. Good backup who could become starter
"Big, long three-year starter who will likely be evaluated as a right tackle but could offer swing tackle or guard value on the next level. Durant is somewhat limited as a mover and isn't going to excite many teams as a run blocker, but his length and anchor strength in pass protection is what will be most appealing. He can handle garden variety pass rushers but might need a quarterback who gets it out on time due to issues against edge speed. Durant has good backup to slightly below average starter potential." - Zierlein