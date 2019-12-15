COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cuonzo Martin shared his Christmas list last week, revealing three things he’d like to see from his Missouri basketball team these final two weeks before the start of conference play.
More free throws, more post-ups and more 3-pointers going through the basket.
Mark Smith delivered No. 3 against Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Sunday, leading the Tigers with a career-high 23 points in a 64-48 victory. Smith went on a personal 12-0 run midway through the first half, all on 3-pointers, to give the Tigers (6-4) more than enough cushion against a Salukis team that can’t shoot straight.
Smith’s seven 3-pointers on nine attempts from deep tied the Mizzou Arena single-game record held by four former Tigers and two past opponents, most recently South Carolina’s Brenton Williams in 2014.
The Tigers don’t play again until Saturday’s Braggin’ Rights Game against Illinois at Enterprise Center. Mizzou snapped a five-game losing streak in the series last year in St. Louis. Illinois (8-3) beat Old Dominion on Saturday and doesn’t play again until Saturday’s rivalry showdown.
Smith wasn’t the only one flirting with Mizzou Arena records Sunday. With two minutes left, SIUC (4-7) was in danger of setting a record for fewest field goals by an opponent in the building but hit a few baskets late to finish with 10 on 34 attempts, three ahead of the record for opponent futility.
It was Smith’s replacement off the bench who first pulled the Tigers out of their early offensive funk as Torrence Watson finished back-to-back drives to the rim, a rarity for the sophomore shooter, who until Sunday didn’t have a field goal inside the 3-point arc.
Then it was Smith’s turn. The junior guard found one of his best shooting streaks of the season, making four straight 3-pointers in a stretch of 2 minutes, 41 seconds for his own 12-0 run, pushing the Tigers ahead 21-9. A jumper in the lane by Javon Pickett stretched the run to 14-0. Pickett finished with 13 points.
The Tigers played the rest of the half with a comfortable lead and locked down the Salukis in the half court. SIUC made just 1 of 10 shots in the half’s final eight minutes before Eric McGill beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer, cutting Mizzou’s lead to 33-22. It was all Tigers coming out of the locker room as they scored 16 of the second half's first 21 points. The Salukis, missing their leading scorer, Aaron Cook, out with a broken hand, went 10:42 between field goals in the second half.