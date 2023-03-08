Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter share their thoughts on the All-SEC basketball accolades, including Mizzou's Dennis Gates not winning SEC coach of the year after guiding the Tigers to their first double-bye in the conference tournament. Frederickson and Matter also break down the SEC tournament field, discuss their choices for the field's most dangerous teams and then look ahead.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.