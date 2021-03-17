Sooners second-leading scorer ruled out for NCAA opener vs. Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma will be without a major piece to its team in Saturday's NCAA Tournament game against Missouri: Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available for the first weekend of the tournament, Sooners coach Lon Kruger said during a Zoom media conference Wednesday.

Harmon, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard, is OU’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game, and plays the second-most minutes at 31.8 per game.

“Players have this as a goal to play in the NCAA Tournament, so I’m sad for De’Vion and just heartbroken that he's not going to have that opportunity this first weekend,” Kruger said. “He challenged our guys to go win a couple.”

The Tigers (16-9) and Sooneres (15-10) tip off at 6:25 p.m. St. Louis time Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The winner will most likely face No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga (26-0) on Monday in the second round. The Sooners opened this week as 2-point favorites.