Sooners second-leading scorer ruled out for NCAA opener vs. Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma will be without a major piece to its team in Saturday's NCAA Tournament game against Missouri: Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available for the first weekend of the tournament, Sooners coach Lon Kruger said during a Zoom media conference Wednesday.
Harmon, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard, is OU’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game, and plays the second-most minutes at 31.8 per game.
“Players have this as a goal to play in the NCAA Tournament, so I’m sad for De’Vion and just heartbroken that he's not going to have that opportunity this first weekend,” Kruger said. “He challenged our guys to go win a couple.”
The Tigers (16-9) and Sooneres (15-10) tip off at 6:25 p.m. St. Louis time Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The winner will most likely face No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga (26-0) on Monday in the second round. The Sooners opened this week as 2-point favorites.
Kruger said the team learned of Harmon’s positive test on Tuesday. He has not experienced any symptoms as of Wednesday. No other members of the team tested positive or have been quarantined for contact tracing, he said. Players must have seven consecutive days of negative tests before being cleared to participate in the NCAA Tournament. Kruger said it’s unclear how Harmon contracted the virus. The Sooners’ last game was against Kansas in the Big 12 tournament on March 11, after which the Jayhawks had to pull out of the tournament when a positive case emerged within its team.
“We're certainly not aware enough of the medical side of it to try to determine where he might have contracted it,” Kruger said.
Kruger was unsure who would start in Harmon’s spot but said Alondes Williams (6.4 points per game), Jalen Hill (4.1) and Victor Iwuakor (3.0) would probably replace his minutes collectively.
“We've had two or three other occasions where we've been without players and guys needed to respond and they did,” Kruger said. “It’s COVID, and we've got the challenge again before us for Saturday. Missouri’s very good and we got to step up and replace his minutes and points, rebounds and all that.”