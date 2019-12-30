You are the owner of this article.
Sore foot sidelines Mizzou's Tilmon in 2019 finale
39th Braggin' Rights, Mizzou beats Illinois 63-56

During the final minutes of the game Missouri Tigers Missouri Tigers guard Torrence Watson (0) and Missouri Tigers forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) celebrate the Tigers 63-56 victory over Illinois during the 39th Annual Braggin' Rights game between the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon won't play again until next year. The junior center is sitting out tonight's home game against Chicago State, MU's final game of 2019, to rest a sore right foot, a team spokesman confirmed. He's considered day to day and could be back for Saturday's SEC opener at Kentucky. 

Tilmon, who has started 74 of MU's 76 games the last three seasons, will miss just the second game of his career. He sat out last year's home win over Texas A&M after needing emergency dental surgery. After MU's last game, the Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights Game victory over Illinois, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said Tilmon was considered questionable but insisted on playing in the rivalry game. He was limping considerably in the second half and finished with just four points and one rebound in 17 minutes. Tilmon is averaging 9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The Tigers should be OK without their junior big man. Chicago State (4-10) is ranked No. 351 out of 353 Division I teams by KenPom.com. The Cougars are a 33-point underdog.

