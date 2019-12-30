Sore foot sidelines Mizzou's Tilmon in 2019 finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon won't play again until next year. The junior center is sitting out tonight's home game against Chicago State, MU's final game of 2019, to rest a sore right foot, a team spokesman confirmed. He's considered day to day and could be back for Saturday's SEC opener at Kentucky.

Tilmon, who has started 74 of MU's 76 games the last three seasons, will miss just the second game of his career. He sat out last year's home win over Texas A&M after needing emergency dental surgery. After MU's last game, the Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights Game victory over Illinois, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said Tilmon was considered questionable but insisted on playing in the rivalry game. He was limping considerably in the second half and finished with just four points and one rebound in 17 minutes. Tilmon is averaging 9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.